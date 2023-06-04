How to keep your dog’s liver healthy

The liver is the largest internal organ in mammals. It is a multifunctional organ involved in the metabolism and production of important chemicals. It is the first organ to take up drugs after the stomach and is involved in metabolism, making it particularly vulnerable to harm from ingested toxins and their toxic metabolites.

Veterinarians Tammy Hunter and Robin Downing, in their article “Nutrition for Dogs with Liver Disease,” state that the liver is the second largest organ in the body, with about 1,500 important biomechanical activities. said they are doing The liver metabolizes drugs, removes toxins from the body, and produces important chemicals such as albumin and blood clotting factors. The liver plays an active nutritional role by acting as an intermediate for the digestion of proteins, carbohydrates and fats. “

The My Pet Nutritionist (MPN) team calls the liver “the viscera of the power plant” in their article “The Ultimate Nature’s Guide for Pets: Liver Disease”. This is because the liver regulates, processes, and filters almost everything in the body.

It is said to be a highly intelligent and sentient organ that can regenerate liver cells even if part of the liver is removed during surgery. This is a wonderful organ and your pet’s health depends on its proper functioning.

What Causes Liver Problems?

Many of the liver-damaging environmental pollutants are routinely present in our food, air and water. Additionally, because many pet food companies use contaminated raw materials from other countries, significant amounts of dog food are contaminated with aflatoxins, heavy metals, fluoride, pesticides, and other environmental contaminants. Many of these items are “condemned for human use,” including meat from rendering facilities unsuitable for human consumption.

Veterinarians are also using heartworm drugs, NSAIDS, phenobarbital, steroids, antibiotics, as well as more monthly doses than ever (due to the increasing prevalence of Lyme disease and other tick-borne infections). Formulated with flea and tick prevention chemicals. The liver is responsible for detoxifying all these substances.

MPN provides several factors that can cause liver problems in our friend’s dog.

The most important factor is malnutrition/diet. It can cause genetic damage and put a lot of strain on the liver. Diet may not be the only cause of the disease, but it does play a role in treatment and support.

Most narrow-minded people ignore this aspect, but stress plays an important role in the development of liver disease. In any illness, trying to control your stress response is usually beneficial.

Poisoning can lead to liver damage through various pathways. Compounds that are metabolized to hepatotoxic substances or hepatotoxic chemicals are present in several substances. The mechanism of liver poisoning is unknown in some circumstances.

A good example is the toxicity of copper. Copper-related hepatitis is a condition in which copper accumulates in liver cells and becomes toxic, causing liver damage. This may be due to an improper zinc diet or genetics that interfere with copper detoxification and zinc assimilation and absorption.

Medications can cause liver problems. Overuse and reduced tolerance of phenobarbital, NSAIDs, paracetamol, and other drugs may be associated with liver damage.

According to Nicola Bates’ article “Poisons that affect the liver” on the UK-Vet the Veterinary Nurse website, xylitol has been identified as a cause of liver failure, although the mechanism of liver damage remains unclear. yeah. It may be due to prolonged depletion of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) by xylitol metabolism, resulting in cell necrosis and generation of reactive oxygen species that damage cell membranes and macromolecules ( He referred to a 2006 academic study by Dunayer and Gwaltney-Brant). As xylitol is an important activator of insulin release, it causes hypoglycemia in dogs in addition to liver damage, resulting in lower blood sugar levels.

Supportive fluid therapy may be necessary, especially if the dog is not eating or drinking or needs rehydration after vomiting. Depending on the dog’s clinical condition and the degree of biochemical abnormalities, electrolyte supplementation may be required and may be given orally or intravenously. If feeding is unsuccessful or if your dog is symptomatic, hypoglycemia should be addressed with an intravenous infusion of glucose.

Paracetamol (also called acetaminophen or APAP in some countries) is a widely available non-narcotic analgesic. It is used for human treatment, but not for dogs, cats or ferrets. However, overdose can cause liver damage (even in humans).

In the liver, paracetamol is metabolized by three pathways: glucuronidation, sulfation, and oxidation. The glucuronide and sulfate pathways produce harmless chemicals that are excreted in bile and urine. Although the oxidative process is mild in most species, glucuronidation is the main mechanism of paracetamol metabolism. Cats and ferrets have a limited ability to bind glucuronic acid because they have low amounts of glucuronyltransferase, the enzyme that catalyzes the final step in the glucuronidation pathway (Bates citing Cort’s 2001 paper). as you are doing).

As a result, these species have a limited ability to convert paracetamol into nontoxic metabolites, which are considered toxic.

According to MPN, endocrine issues are a difficult challenge to overcome. Diabetes, hyperadrenocorticism (Cushing’s disease), and hyperthyroidism are all conditions that can cause liver dysfunction.

Infectious agents (leptospirosis or viruses) pose similar challenges. Veterinarians may say that the cause of liver disease is unknown, although testing for viral infection may suggest liver damage. In this situation, he said, it is very important for veterinarians working with MPN to work with the immune system to maintain liver function. Infections that affect the liver include bacterial, fungal, and parasitic diseases.

Your dog may have been involved in a horrific accident involving the liver. Because severe trauma can be harmful, according to MPN. Understanding trauma is important when treating such cases.

How do veterinarians diagnose and treat liver problems?

A number of blood tests may be performed to identify and diagnose liver disease, according to MPN. Blood tests for liver enzymes can usually detect if something is wrong. X-rays and ultrasounds help veterinarians identify liver size, abnormalities, damage, gallstones, and gallbladder disease.

Abdominal surgery is the standard treatment for extrahepatic portosystemic shunt (PSS).

A low-fat, low-protein diet is often recommended regardless of the type of liver disease. Some have varying levels of salt and some contain additional zinc to combat copper toxicity, but they are all designed not to overload the liver with fat and protein metabolism.

Based on their expertise, MPN proposed the use of correctly prepared fresh diets to prolong survival and improve quality of life in dogs with liver disease. They do not recommend dry food for people with liver disease. Fat is usually the most important factor in people with liver disease. They prefer formulas based on lean proteins, healthy vegetables and superfoods.

