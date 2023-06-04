Eating disorder chatbot suspended for giving harmful advice

In contrast to chatbots like ChatGPT, Tessa is not built using generative AI technology. According to Ellen Fitzsimmons-Craft, professor of psychiatry at the University of Washington School of Medicine, who helped develop the program, the program is a cognitive-behavioral therapy-based tool aimed at preventing, rather than treating, eating disorders. It is said to be programmed to offer an interactive program called Positive. .

Fitzsimmonscraft said the weight-loss advice she was given was not part of the program her team worked on, and she doesn’t know how it got into the chatbot’s repertoire. She says she was surprised and saddened by Tessa’s words. “Our purpose is only to help individuals and prevent these terrible problems.” Fitzsimmons-Craft was her 2021 author study The researchers found that chatbots may reduce women’s concerns about weight and body shape, and reduce the incidence of eating disorders. Tessa is a chatbot built on this research.

Tessa is powered by a health tech company X2AI, now known as Cass, was founded by entrepreneur Michiel Rauws and provides mental health counseling through text messaging. Rouse did not respond to questions from WIRED about Tessa and her weight loss advice, or about the chatbot’s response glitches. As of today, the Tessa page on the company’s website was down.

Thompson said Tessa was not a helpline replacement and the bot has been a free resource for NEDA since February 2022. “Chatbots, even highly intuitive programs, cannot replace human interaction,” says Thompson. But in an update in March, NEDA said it would “scale back” the helpline and “shift to greater use of AI-assisted technology to provide individuals and families with a fully automated, moderated resource called Tessa.” ‘ said.

Fitzsimmons-Craft also said that Tessa was designed as a separate resource, not as a replacement for human interaction. In September 2020 she said: wired Technologies that help eating disorders are “sticky” but they are not meant to replace all human-initiated treatments.

But without the NEDA Helpline staff and volunteers, Tessa will remain an interactive and accessible tool when access is restored. When asked what in-person resources will continue to be available through NEDA, Thompson pointed to his upcoming website with more content and resources, as well as in-person events.She also said that NEDA helps people crisis text lineis a non-profit organization that connects people to resources on a variety of mental health issues, including eating disorders and anxiety.

According to one source, NEDA’s job cuts also came just days after a handful of staff members at the nonprofit voted to form a union. blog This is a post from a member of a unit called Helpline Associates United. They say they have filed an unfair labor practices complaint with the U.S. Labor Relations Commission as a result of the layoffs. “Chatbots are no substitute for human empathy and we believe this decision will cause irreparable harm to the eating disorder community,” the union said in a statement. statement.

WIRED sent Tessa a message before being suspended, but the chatbot proved too glitched to provide direct resources or information. Tessa introduced herself and repeatedly asked for her acceptance of the Terms of Service. “My main purpose right now is to support you as you work on your body positivity program,” Tessa said. She said, “I’ll contact you when it’s time to complete the next session.” When she asked what the program was, the chatbot didn’t respond. She sent a message on Tuesday that she said the service was under maintenance.

Crisis and assistance hotlines are important resources. Part of the reason is that mental health care is prohibitively expensive to access in the United States. Therapy sessions can cost $100 to $200 or more, and inpatient treatment for an eating disorder can cost him $1,000 or more per day.Less than 30 percent of people seek help from a counselor, according to Yale University study.

There are other efforts to use technology to fill the gap. Fitzsimmons-Craft worries that Tessa’s fiasco obscures the larger goal of getting help from chatbots to people and clinical resources they don’t have access to. “We are losing sight of the people this can help,” she says.