Health
ASCO 2023: New drug combination is twice as effective as suboptimal therapy for some ovarian cancer patients
Targeted drug combinations for the following types of patients ovarian cancer Interim results from a phase II trial suggest that suboptimal treatments may be nearly twice as effective.
Researchers hope these result, that have been announced in 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meetingis a new option for patients with advanced low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC), a rare disease with low response rates to current therapies.
international RAMP-201 (ENGOTov60-National Cancer Institute (NCRI)/GOG3052) studyled by researchers in Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust and the Cancer Institute of London, and Sponsored by Verastem Oncology, studied abtometinib alone and in combination with defactinib in 29 patients with LGSOC. Both drugs are designed to block signals that encourage cancer cells to grow.
Approved treatment options available for patients with advanced LGSOC in the UK are currently limited to chemotherapy and hormonal therapy, with response rates typically ranging from 0 to 14 percent. Patients with LGSOC in the UK have access to trametinib, a targeted therapy through the Cancer Care Fund, in addition to standard care, with a response rate of 26 percent.
Tumor shrinks in half of patients
These results show that nearly half (45%) of patients treated with the combination of abtometinib and defactinib experienced significant tumor shrinkage, making the new combination nearly twice as effective as suboptimal therapy. It has been suggested that there is a possibility
Responses to this drug combination were particularly encouraging in patients with mutations in a gene called KRAS, with 6 of 10 (60%) patients experiencing significant tumor shrinkage. However, nearly a third (29%) of patients without mutations also had a promising response, also an improvement over standard therapy.
Patients previously treated with other types of targeted therapies, including MEK inhibitors, were also observed to shrink their tumors after combined treatment.
Avtometinib is a dual RAF and MEK inhibitor and a class of targeted drugs that block specific proteins that help control cancer growth and survival. Studies have shown that the drug may lose its effectiveness over time if the tumor develops resistance to treatment.
However, researchers believe that abtometinib works more effectively when combined with defactinib, which is designed to fight proteins that promote drug resistance. This is confirmed by these results showing that the combination therapy is more than four times more effective than abtometinib alone.
RAMP-201 is Phase 1 FRAME trial, The study, which tested abtometinib (then known as VS-6766) and defactinib in a smaller cohort of patients with advanced LGSOC, was led by investigators from ICR and Royal Marsden. Survival data from RAMP-201 are not yet available, FRAME results indicate a life expectancy of 23 months for this patient group After being treated with this drug combination before the cancer progressed.
LGSOC accounts for approximately 1 in 10 cases of ovarian cancer and approximately 700 women in the UK and 80,000 women worldwide are diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year. Compared to other forms of the disease, LGSOC tends to affect young women.
great news
Dr. Susana Banerjee, Global Principal Investigator of the Studysaid Consultant Medical Oncologist, Research Director at the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust Gynecology Division and Women’s Cancer Team Leader at the Cancer Institute in London.
“These initial results could be great news for women with low-grade serous ovarian cancer, indicating that far more effective options than current treatments may be on the horizon. I’m here.
“It is great to see so many patients experiencing meaningful responses to this innovative combination of drugs. We are very grateful.” These results may represent an important advance in the treatment of low-grade serous ovarian cancer, as it responds poorly to currently approved therapies.
“We hope that this drug combination will one day become the standard of care for women with low-grade serous ovarian cancer.”
“I was relieved, surprised, and very happy.”
After being diagnosed with low-grade serous ovarian cancer in 2009, Coventry resident Christine Kull, 71, learned in 2014 that the disease had returned. She was treated with chemotherapy and hormone therapy at a local hospital, but unfortunately to no avail, and several surgeries. Christine participated in the FRAME clinical trial at Royal Marsden in August 2020, and she has been treated with this drug combination ever since. Her latest scan results showed no evidence of her illness. she said:
“My lowest point throughout this experience was in 2019 when my local hospital told me there was nothing more they could do. I was in total resistance and my team was unable to operate again.
“Fortunately, my doctor referred me to Royal Marsden as a cancer center with the expertise to perform another surgery. started this trial and I was overjoyed to be a part of it.I have scans every three months and each time I see the cancer getting smaller and smaller. After finding out that I am now invisible even in scans, I felt relieved, surprised and very happy to share this good news with my family and friends.
“Royal Marsden is a place that means a lot to me. This hospital gave me and my family hope when we thought we had run out of options. I am able to live with my three children and three grandchildren.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.icr.ac.uk/news-archive/new-drug-combination-twice-as-effective-for-some-ovarian-cancer-patients-as-next-best-treatment
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ASCO 2023: New drug combination is twice as effective as suboptimal therapy for some ovarian cancer patients
- An expert reveals why Australia is at risk of major earthquakes
- Beijing cracks down on criticism of Tiananmen Square incident 34 years on
- Jessica Iskandar writes an open letter to President Joko Widodo
- In a letter to Rishi Sunak, Humza Yousaf said the British government’s plan to return the deposit was in ‘serious danger’.
- Biden signs debt ceiling bill, pulling US from the brink of default | Business and Economy News
- How the summer 2003 box office heralded the future of Hollywood
- BCB invests heavily in cricket in riverine communities
- Uorfi Javed says “Hello frands, chai peelo” while making a dress out of tea bags; watch the video
- Finland is building a barbed wire fence on its border with Russia because of the war in Ukraine.
- Imran Khan, wife summoned by NAB in 190 million NCA case on June 7
- The culprits will be punished, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi