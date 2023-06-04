A new paradigm that enriches senior life.

Conscious Aging: Experiencing senior aging as more of a gift, less of a burden, and more of a burden as a gift.

Retirement or working part-time in senior life can mean more free time, less stress at work, and more options for what you want to do. Loss of a job or work community, loss of physical ability or social contact, loss of performance, recognition, usefulness, or perceived importance can also lead to feelings of loneliness, depression, and anxiety at times. . I believe that Conscious Aging is a special combination of mutually reinforcing experiences and practices that are uniquely relevant and available to older people.

“Conscious” in this context means intentionally paying more attention and being aware of the now, enhancing awareness and connection, or opening mind and heart. “Inner work” is the main practice, where relationships become more important than outcomes. By increasing our inquisitiveness, introspection, and compassion, we experience changes in our interests, values, and needs, and become more accepting, appreciative, and enjoying the lives of older people. Instead of focusing on conscious aging, what Should we believe, from outside dobut how To become and experience life.

My point is that current models of “successful” and “positive” aging and guidelines for living for older people support a paradigm that is primarily focused on external standards and goals. It means that there is It is common for older adults to talk and empathize about travel, recreation, fun activities, entertainment interests, past accomplishments, and the activities of their children and grandchildren. Focusing on externally based goals, possessions, and activities tends to provide less fulfillment and happiness than short-term enjoyment. and avoid directly exploring and finding the ‘positive’ in the ‘negative’ suffering, loss and limitations of older people. The models that we succeeded in our adolescence and middle age were more important and helpful to us (e.g. finding a good job, spouse, career, successful family, comfortable home, active social life). building). These externally based models currently tend not to align with internal seniors’ shifts in interests, values ​​and needs. Nor can we satisfy our growing senior yearnings or take advantage of the natural aging experience.

I advocate what I call “enhanced awareness and connection” as a quality or process of how to focus attention and effort that applies to all elements of consciousness and aging. All about senior aging is our curriculum. Conscious Aging applies to a variety of factors: the ‘what’ to focus attention and effort on. These elements include 1) conscious aging, 2) ending life, 3) death and preparation for death, 4) conscious service to the elderly, 5) conscious village or community living, 6) It includes living purpose and meaning in life.

I. If you are already an older adult, see if you can identify with the common changes in interests, values, needs, or roles that you have listed for middle-aged to older adults. These are often due to or facilitate the “inner workings” and increased awareness and connection that come with aging. “Living ‘inside out’ rather than ‘outside in’.”

What you do to exist … from being busy to slowing down … strength to intimacy

Clinging to let go…from the past/future to the present…seeking the joy of gratitude

Relationship Consequences … From Competition to Cooperation … From Selfishness to Selflessness

Learning to Understand … Criticality to Empathy … Distraction to Existence

Heart to Heart…Fairness to Compassion…Results to Contribution

II. Will you become more aware of what “pulls” you instead of reacting to what “pushed” you in the past, and resonate with some of these increased senior “yearnings”? Please check. Admiration supports “inner workings”, understanding and strengthening relationships, and conscious aging. “We want to know our essence, our essence, or we want to go from self to soul to spirit.”—Kathleen Dowling Shinn. “The second half of life is about restoring integrity.”

Finding the Meaning of Life… Clarifying Your Purpose… Understanding Spirituality… Knowing Who You Really Are

Easier to die…want deeper relationships…connect with all/god

III. See if you resonate with some of these natural aging experiences of older people. These experiences support and enhance inner workings, greater awareness/understanding, connection/relationship, and thus conscious aging. “Aging is not a problem for us to solve, it is a stage in life that we must fully experience.”

slow down…loneliness…silence…let go…patience…accept

Being in the Present … Calmness … Forgiveness … Simplicity … Humility … Weakness

Deliberate Living … Surrender … Withdrawal … Selflessness … Gratitude … Gratitude

IV. As you may have noticed, the next intentional “internal work and internal practice” is the natural aging experience of seniors and the general It overlaps with the experience and further promotes conscious aging. “We cannot choose or control the circumstances of our times, but we can choose the quality of awareness we bring to them.” “Your compassion may change others.” It may or may not change you, but it will definitely change you.” “If life is short, make it wider and deeper.”

Calm, curious, caring… stay in the present… slow down… silence… loneliness

Inclusiveness … Receptivity … Letting Go … Acceptance … Gratitude … Gratitude … Respect

Perseverance … Selflessness … Seeing Beauty … Weakness … Humility … Empathy … Mindfulness

V. We can apply Inner Work and Inner Practice to the negative experiences of common older people in order to access and experience positive thoughts, feelings and experiences. Our struggles are gateways to understanding, growth, and healing. “Some things can only be learned in the storm.”

For example, if you are feeling sad and lonely, frustrated and stuck, or very sick and tired, turn your attention inward, slow down inwardly in silence, and calm down. , be curious and be considerate. Focusing on the present helps you let go of future and past attachments and distractions. Then you will discover how you can see wider and deeper with greater presence, understanding and loving-kindness. In doing so, you can become aware of what motivates you, what brings you joy, and what you are grateful for in the moment, about others, and about yourself. For example, you are confined to your bed, and from what you can’t do, you can see (noticing beauty, watching movies), sounds (listening to music, birds outside), touching (petting your dog, massaging yourself). or). You can shift your attention to relationships and initiate or schedule more frequent and close connections such as long conversations, phone calls, Zoom meetings, text messages, Facebook, and invitations to visit. Connection, harmony and wholeness are now valued above individual achievement and success.

For 45 years, Dr. John Ritchie has served as a counselor, director, and licensed psychologist in community mental health agencies, college counseling centers, and private practices. He lives in Silva. Here is his contact information: [email protected] Or call 828-506-9220.