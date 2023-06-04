Lujan and Colleagues Submit Resolution to Designate May as Stroke Awareness Month





US Senate News: WASHINGTON, DC — This week, U.S. Senators Ben Ray Lujan (Democrat), Mike Brown (Republican, Indiana), Chris Van Hollen (Democrat, Maryland), and Marco Rubio (Republican) , Florida) submitted a resolution. Recognize May of each year as Stroke Awareness Month. This resolution encourages continued coordination and collaboration among the federal government, researchers, families, and the public to improve outcomes by increasing access to timely care for stroke patients. “I never thought I would have a stroke until it happened. Now, more than ever, I understand the importance of raising awareness about stroke. can save lives,” Luhan said. “I am proud to lead my colleagues in the Senate to designate May as Stroke Awareness Month. Now, Congress needs to work together to support research and increase access to life-saving treatments. I have.” “A stroke can happen to any American at any time, but raising awareness about prevention and stroke symptoms and sharing resources for stroke survivors can save lives. Colleagues in the Senate.” We are thrilled to join them in recognizing May as Stroke Awareness Month,” Brown said. “Recognizing the warning signs of stroke is critical to getting the urgent medical care you need. I am delighted to be joining Senator Lujan again in this effort to encourage governments and the medical community to work closely together to improve access,” said Van Hollen. . “The American Heart Association thanks Senator Ben Ray Lujan for advocating for equal access to rehabilitation for all people who have suffered a stroke and for turning his experience into action this Stroke Month. And throughout the year, we are pleased to work bipartisanly with Congress to reduce the burden of heart disease and stroke nationwide,” said Nancy Brown, chief executive officer of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association. said. “We are pleased to endorse the National Stroke Month Resolution,” said William Hydt, Executive Vice President, External Innovation and Chief Medical Officer, Johnson & Johnson. “Stroke is a devastating event that affects millions of Americans each year, and its impact is disproportionate among communities of color. Committed to transforming the world and providing patients with innovative medical technologies and innovative medicines, the resolution takes a comprehensive, science-driven approach to addressing stroke. It will bring the action and attention needed for advanced solutions that treat and improve the health of millions of people.” Nearly 795,000 people have a stroke in the United States each year, and someone has a stroke every 40 seconds. Stroke is now the fifth leading cause of death, costing him nearly $53 billion between 2017 and 2018, including costs for medical services, stroke medications and absenteeism.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ladailypost.com/lujan-colleagues-introduce-resolution-to-recognize-may-as-stroke-awareness-month/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos