Health
Does exercise reduce anxiety?Studies Investigating Potential and Pitfalls of Fitness as Therapy
A recent study published in the journal Advances in cardiovascular diseaseResearchers are investigating whether exercise can be used to treat anxiety.
study: Is exercise an effective treatment for anxiety? A systematic review of recent literature and critical analysis. Image credit: GP PIXSTOCK / Shutterstock.com
Mental Health Benefits of Exercise
Lifestyle Psychiatry It recognizes the impact of various health behaviors such as nutrition, sleep, smoking and physical activity on mental health.
Physical exercise is a well-known health behavior that provides both physical and psychological benefits. In fact, exercise is now recommended as the primary treatment for mild to moderate depression and as an adjunctive treatment for severe psychiatric disorders. However, the effects of exercise on anxiety have not been studied as extensively as their effects on depression.
About research
The current review includes studies evaluating the effects of long-term exercise on anxiety outcomes in people with anxiety disorders or high levels of anxiety symptoms. To this end, a systematic search for English-language peer-reviewed studies was conducted in MEDLINE, EMBASE, CINAHL, and PsycINFO in April 2022. Included studies provided measurements from participants on symptoms of anxiety-related disorders or increased symptoms of anxiety.
Only randomized clinical trials (RCTs) that met the specified criteria were included in the review. These include papers published in English in peer-reviewed journals, papers published between January 2014 and December 2021, eligible participants aged 18 and over, and at least 30 participants in the study. and exercise interventions included at least one resistance session. or diagnosed using established procedures such as a psychiatric interview.
In addition to the selection criteria, all included studies included the objective of determining whether exercise contributed to the reduction of anxiety, including control status, exercise intervention, participant demographics, rate of decline, primary outcome, anxiety. scales, and information on anxiety-related outcomes.
The effect of exercise on anxiety is unknown
A total of 7,240 records were identified during the electronic database search. However, after removing 1,952 duplicate entries, 5,288 unique articles remained.
Of these, 98.7% were excluded after title and abstract screening. Finally, the review examined 70 studies that met the eligibility criteria and 25 of his RCTs.
Nineteen of these studies relied on self-report questionnaires to assess preintervention anxiety levels. These questionnaires included the Spielberger State Trait Anxiety Scale (STAI), the Beck Anxiety Inventory (BAI), the Anxiety Subscales of the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS), the Anxiety Susceptibility Index (ASI), and psychiatric diagnostic screening. Questionnaire (PDSQ), and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Checklist (PCL).
Baseline anxiety was assessed using structured interviews such as the Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale (CAPS), the Structured Clinical Interview for the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Psychiatric Disorders (DSM), and the Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale (HAM-A). evaluated in four studies.
Seven provided conclusive evidence that the exercise intervention group experienced improvement in disability status or anxiety symptoms compared with controls. In two of the 13 studies conducted in people with anxiety, no appreciable reduction in anxiety levels was observed in the exercise cohort compared with controls.
Six studies reported no significant or no change in anxiety levels between those who exercised and those who did not. Results were considered inconclusive or equivocal in 12 studies, including eight trials in people with anxiety disorders. Most studies had mixed results, as anxiety reduction was observed during specific measurement or evaluation periods.
Three studies reported positive results. However, significant methodological limitations have made it difficult to determine whether exercise vaguely reduces anxiety. In addition, four studies analyzed potential mediators or regulators of the anxiety-exercise correlation.
Three studies found that the level of anxiety relief from exercise was influenced by the number of exercise sessions attended or the initial level of anxiety. Specifically, participating in more exercise sessions was associated with greater anxiety reduction, while higher baseline anxiety levels were also associated with greater anxiety reduction. .
Two studies investigated potential mediators, such as participants’ daily step count and increased aerobic fitness levels. However, these analyzes did not yield significant results.
Conclusion
Due to the limited number of reliable studies and more than half of the reviewed studies failing to produce positive results, our ability to draw definite conclusions about the effectiveness of exercise as a treatment for anxiety in patients is limited. Limited.
More research is needed to determine the benefits of exercise for people with anxiety. Clinicians recommending exercise as a treatment for anxiety should prioritize patient safety, set clear and achievable exercise goals, and closely monitor symptoms.
Reference magazines:
- GL Stonerock, RP Gupta, JA Blumenthal (2023). Is exercise an effective treatment for anxiety? A systematic review of recent literature and critical analysis. Advances in cardiovascular disease. Doi:10.1016/j.pcad.2023.05.006
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230604/Can-exercise-ease-anxiety-Study-investigates-the-potentials-and-pitfalls-of-fitness-as-therapy.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Does exercise reduce anxiety?Studies Investigating Potential and Pitfalls of Fitness as Therapy
- James Middleton: My dogs saved my life! | Entertainment
- TENNIS: Carlos Alcaraz meets Stefanos Tsitsipas at French Open | Sport
- Chinese firm to set up electric car battery factory in Morocco
- Quality of life for patients with inflammatory bowel disease in Bangladesh
- Biden will ‘at some point’ meet China’s Xi Jinping, senior White House official says
- The Myanmar Issue at the 2023 ASEAN Summit: Lessons for the Future
- How Britain is pressuring other countries to arm Ukraine
- Why Bruce Springsteen turned down the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Rather add Terry and Paea; 2 portal D tackles
- Customers congregate in front of Mount Sinai’s Merrily Couture; say the prom dresses were not received in time
- Massive Tensor G3 leak tells us what to expect from Google Pixel 8 this fall