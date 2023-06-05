My Turn: Living with Mosquitoes

The summer breeze that blows through the jasmine in my heart feels good…

Shields & Croft recaps that beautiful summer night. The sun has set, the scent is in the air, you’ve soaked up all the glory of summer, and then the mosquitoes have found you in a zen moment. Hmm…we all hate mosquitoes.

What purpose do they serve? Mosquitoes are known to be the deadliest animals in the animal kingdom, killing hundreds of thousands and making millions sick worldwide. . They transmit malaria, West Nile, Zika, chikungunya, dengue and filariasis to dogs. However, mosquitoes are part of the food chain and play an important role in many ecosystems.

Male mosquitoes feed on nectar from flowers, pollinating all kinds of plants in the process…and males do not sting. Females are blood suckers, seeking blood from a variety of hosts including humans, birds, earthworms, frogs, and other animals.

Mosquito larvae are an important part of the food chain, providing nutrition for fish and other large invertebrates (birds, frogs, bats, to name a few). Mosquitoes are therefore necessary as part of the food chain and as an additional pollinator for all plants (remember, without pollinators there would be no plants. We die because the carbon dioxide is not removed), how can we cooperate? Does it exist in the lazy, hazy days of summer?

Mosquitoes find us by carbon dioxide traces and an unknown combination of body odor and sweat. Good for you if you are a hairy person as it is difficult for these critters to get to your skin. Researchers have experimented with foods that, when ingested, can make skin and blood less attractive to mosquitoes. For a long time, I thought I wasn’t that attractive to Mozzy because of the high amount of garlic in my diet. My family had the same meal but the kids were eating twice as much. There also seems to be a genetic component that makes some people more attractive than others. But the question remains of how to enjoy summer nights without killing pollinators and becoming a staple food for mozzies.

Removing stagnant puddles near your home is the best way to deter mosquito habitat in your garden. Once a week, go around the yard and empty containers such as bird baths, dog and cat bowls, and buckets with water. Without viable eggs, there is no mature mosquito. If you have a water source that cannot be drained, try mosquito immersion. These are products containing Bacillus thuringiensis (Bti), a natural soil bacterium that is a mosquito larvicide. The eggs hatch and bacteria in the water kill the larvae. Bti can be purchased in granules, pressed cakes (dunks), or sprayed (for professionals). It has no effect on humans or other animals and is highly effective with continuous use.

If you are in an outdoor space, you can use a fan to blow the air around you. Mozzies are so light in weight that they cannot withstand light winds. You can benefit from the light, cooling scent while the mosquitoes are blown away.

Wear light-colored clothing, light long-sleeved shirts, and long pants when going outdoors, especially in the early morning and evening. It’s still early in the planting season, so plan a deterrent garden. Some plants, such as lavender, rosemary, peppermint, catnip, garlic, and sage, have strong scents that need to be brushed by to activate the scent.

Consider combining these plants near a vegetable garden where you might harvest or weed. Attracting birds and bats to your yard is also an effective natural deterrent. Birds such as bluebirds and swallows prey heavily on mosquitoes during the day, and bats feed at dusk. People hang bat sheds to encourage bat habitat. Many people turn to pest control companies. Even if they claim to be “non-toxic” or “deet-free” or use essential oils, spraying your garden without taking the above precautions will effectively eliminate other useful pollinators. more likely to be We can find a way to coexist!

Nan Kirlin is the Recycling Coordinator for Gaston County.