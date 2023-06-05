Indian scientists discover blood test that identifies Alzheimer’s risk





A simple blood test can now identify your risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, which over time destroys memory and other important brain functions. Scientists at the National Brain Research Center (NBRC) have discovered a special type of blood test for this purpose. This may be further validated through pilot studies and later rolled out to the public. Alzheimer’s disease was discovered 120 years ago, but no cure has been found so far because the cause is unknown. People don’t realize they have Alzheimer’s disease until someone close to them observes symptoms such as forgetfulness. “By the time a patient actually sees a neurologist, Alzheimer’s disease has already begun to progress. Once this pilot is complete, we will be able to start clinical trials in hospitals and medical institutions within the next 8-10 months, subject to obtaining the necessary clearances. should be less than Rs 2,000,” said NBRC Professor Dr Pravat Mandal. BT. Scientists are gearing up to figure out the possible causes of Alzheimer’s disease, but there is a general belief that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by the deposition (aggregation) of amyloid plaques in the brain, said Mandal. Stated. But no treatment based on the amyloid theory has been developed, he said. Professor Mandal said that oxidative stress is one possible factor and thought to contribute to Alzheimer’s disease, and that the master antioxidant, glutathione (GSH), and poor metal deposition in the brain’s hippocampus. explained that it is related to equilibrium. thinking and decision making. Uncontrolled radicals then destroy neurons in the hippocampal region. “Our team investigated by state-of-the-art imaging and biophysical studies using specialized kits to measure blood glutathione and iron levels, and found that in normal individuals, glutathione in the brain and blood We found that concentrations and metal profiles were balanced.This study reviewed previous clinical observations of blood glutathione and iron levels in 400 Alzheimer’s patients with low glutathione and iron levels.” said Dr. Mandall. The original study was published in the May 31 issue of ACS Chemical Neuroscience, a peer-reviewed scientific journal published by the American Chemical Society. “It has been concluded that low blood glutathione and iron levels may be risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease. It needs to be validated in patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in different communities,” said Dr. Mandal. When asked about his plans after the breakthrough discovery, Mandal said he aims to start clinical trials of glutathione supplementation in early Alzheimer’s patients.

