Q: Why is it harder for me to lose weight as I approach menopause? Are there proven ways to reduce perimenopausal and menopausal weight gain?
Health
Understanding Menopause Weight Gain: What Causes It and How to Lose It
That said, it’s important to take steps to control weight gain during this time.
Changes in fat distribution in the body and weight gain during perimenopause and menopause can increase the risk of serious health problems such as cardiovascular disease. Leading cause of death in postmenopausal women.
Focus your goals on improving your well-being. Changing how you eat, optimizing how you sleep, and increasing physical activity can all help improve your overall health.
Why is it so hard to lose weight during menopause?
Perimenopause, or the transition to menopause, usually begins in your 40s and lasts about five years. This life stage is characterized by hormonal fluctuations that can disrupt the menstrual cycle, cause hot flashes, and alter metabolism. (Menopause occurs 12 months after the last menstrual period.)
Mainly because estrogen declines during perimenopause, women tend to lose lean body mass or muscle and gain fat mass, especially in the midsection. You may have heard this called “middle age sprawl”.
These changes make joints weaker and physical activity more difficult. Fat is also less metabolically active than muscle, making it more difficult for menopausal women to burn calories and maintain weight loss.
Women also struggle with other factors. increased insulin resistancewhich can occur as a result of increased fat mass. certain drugsCommonly prescribed during menopause, such as antidepressants and beta-blockers, may promote weight gain. Estrogen therapy, which is used to manage some of the symptoms of menopause, such as night sweats, appears to be ineffective. affect weight gain.
What is the best way to prevent menopausal weight gain?
Despite the real challenges, there are some scientifically-backed methods to try.
eat natural foods. Scientists have not found a one-size-fits-all diet for perimenopausal women, and a calorie-restricted diet is often not an effective long-term solution. Instead, focus on eating whole, unprocessed foods. mediterranean diet teeth Adaptable to many tastes Although frequently recommended for its long-term health benefits, a 2006 clinical trial found that low fat diet Eating more vegetables, fruits, and grains can help reduce weight gain during menopause.
good night. Easier said than done wake up sweaty every night, right? But quality sleep is very important. Sleeping 7 hours or more each night reduces the chance of gaining weight. But for obese women, it’s like a vicious cycle. Quality sleep helps you lose weight, but you tend to become obese. hot flashes occur frequently It can interfere with their rest.
Besides night sweats, it’s also a good idea to talk to your doctor about other problems that make it difficult to sleep, such as obstructive sleep apnea and insomnia. common in perimenopausal women.
Please start moving more. Exercise can help prevent weight gain, but some middle aged women Meet the weekly goal of moderate-intensity activity recommended by the National Institutes of Health (At least 150 minutes per week).Research Over 3,000 U.S. women are transitioning to menopause We found that higher levels of physical activity, whether it be sports or a part of daily life such as walking to work, lead to weight loss over time. The opposite was seen for activities such as watching television.
What we want our patients to know
It’s natural to be frustrated with losing weight. It is also important to be open with your doctor about your concerns. Many people wait until the end of the clinic visit to state the real reason for their visit. It’s usually a problem you’re afraid or embarrassed to talk about, such as weight gain. Don’t put these concerns aside for last. By then, doctors may be pressed for time and not get the treatment they need for their problem.
Physician Profile: Trisha S. Pasricha is a physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, a medical lecturer at Harvard Medical School, and a medical journalist.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/wellness/2023/06/05/menopause-weight-gain-loss-diet/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Automation Anywhere partners with Google Cloud to bring together Generative AI and Intelligent Automation.
- Highland success at the Scottish Beach Awards
- Understanding Menopause Weight Gain: What Causes It and How to Lose It
- Every nation should think above vested interests for climate protection PM Modi
- An early investigation reveals the opacity in the management of the Covid crisis
- Veteran actor Gufi Paintal, who played Shakuni Mama in Mahabharat, dies at 79
- San Antonio Rampage sled hockey team looking for athletes and support
- Karisma Kapoor’s hot pink midi dress is a go-to look for a date with the cool girl aesthetic. All photos | fashion trends
- OpenAI CEO Recognizes Israel’s Role in Tech Risk Mitigation ‘Very Huge’
- India train crash: Devastating scene of despair after one of the worst train crashes the country has ever seen
- 3.9-magnitude earthquake hits the Bay of Bengal
- The complex relationship of the European Union with China