5 areas to focus on when talking to loved ones | McLaren Healthcare News







June 5, 2023

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers after skin cancer among American men and those with a prostate. However, it is highly curable. “If you catch this cancer early, your chances of curing it are exponentially higher. It’s a simple message, but it can be difficult to achieve,” he said. Elizabeth Heath MD, FACPoncologist, leader Interdisciplinary Team of Genitourinary Oncologymember of Phase 1 clinical trial program Hartmann Prostate Cancer Research Endowed Chair Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute. “It may be difficult to have these conversations, but it is necessary nonetheless. It is important to be aware and aware of the risks of prostate cancer.” How can you encourage the men around you to ask them about themselves? prostate healthHere are some areas of focus to consider during the conversation.? 1. Ask when was the last time you visited your primary care provider or urologist. If it’s been over a year, it might be the perfect time to remind you to make a reservation. You can also ask if prostate health is part of your discussion with your healthcare provider. 2. See if you know if you have an increased risk of developing prostate cancer. If the men around you are over 50 years old. African American (African Americans are at risk of developing prostate cancer, so it is generally recommended that he consider screening for prostate cancer as early as age 45). People with a family history of prostate cancer, especially those with a father, son, or brother who was diagnosed with prostate cancer before age 65, are at increased risk. 3. Encourage them to consult their doctor if they have any changes or symptoms. Early stages of prostate cancer may not cause symptoms. People with a prostate should be aware of the following changes that may occur: Dysuria – This is a common indicator of prostate cancer, but having difficulty urinating does not necessarily mean that the cause is prostate cancer. This sign could be an infection or a symptom of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is a common problem in people over the age of 50 with a prostate. Talking to your doctor about this issue can help answer many questions.

Increased frequency of urination.

Pain or “burning” when urinating or ejaculating.

Sudden erectile dysfunction.

Blood in urine. “The prostate is in an area that many men don’t want to talk about, and it affects them in many ways. Men may have symptoms they don’t want to talk about,” Dr. Heath said. “If they don’t talk about it now, they’ll either visit their doctor or me when the cancer is already advanced. I don’t want that for my patients.” 4. Remind them that screening is a quick process. For those unfamiliar with prostate cancer screening, this is a good time to encourage them to talk to their doctor. Running the tests takes very little time. A prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test is a blood draw. A digital rectal exam (DRE) allows healthcare providers to look for suspicious lumps. 5. I assure you that they are not alone if they are diagnosed with prostate cancer. It is important to know that prostate cancer is common. About 1 in 8 people with prostate disease will be diagnosed with it in her lifetime. For African Americans — 1 in 7.Karmanos also offers the following services Support service For current patients and survivors, including male support groups. “I want my family, friends, and myself to know that if you catch this disease and treat it early, you are much more likely to live longer than if you didn’t talk and ask questions,” Dr. said. heath. The most important thing you can say to your friends and family with prostate cancer is to schedule a prostate cancer screening appointment and talk to your doctor about the benefits and risks of prostate cancer screening. For more information, please visit: Karmanos.org/prostatefacts.

