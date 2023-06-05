Health
New guidelines encourage women to screen for breast cancer early
Texas Health Service Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among women in Texas.
of United States Preventive Services Task Force Now, to save lives, we encourage women to start testing for the disease every two years starting at age 40 instead of 50.
Doctor.Cynara CoomerThe breast surgeon at Texas Health Breast Specialist agrees with early screening, but told KERA’s Sam Baker that mammograms should be done annually.
The reason why we do annual mammograms is that although the incidence of breast cancer in women in their 40s is certainly lower than in women in their 50s, and even lower than in women in their 60s, the reality is that these breast cancer rates are high. because it tends to be higher. It is more aggressive than breast cancer in postmenopausal women.
The goal is therefore to identify these cancers as early as possible. This is because cancers tend to grow and spread more actively.
So why does the special committee insist on every two years?
The reason we want to test every two years is that women in their 40s are more likely to be overdiagnosed or have a higher risk of false positives. Another argument is the potential risk of overtreatment.
Indeed, given the number of lives saved over the years by breast cancer treatments, we run the potential risk that it is better to be safe than sorry.
Black women are 40% more likely to die from breast cancer. So would they benefit from early screening?
Not necessarily from previous screenings.
Unless you have a family history of breast cancer or are considered at high risk based on individual factors, the general rule of thumb is to start having annual mammograms at age 40.
However, they tend to have more aggressive types of breast cancer and are also more likely to be diagnosed at a later stage for various reasons. As a result, they have a higher mortality rate from breast cancer than non-Hispanic whites.
We hope that this will not deter women from annual mammograms, but encourage them to begin mammography at age 40. But given the fact that some women tend to develop the more aggressive type, we certainly want an annual screening test. About breast cancer.
So from a population perspective, do these new recommendations improve the problem?
I think most patients who have regular health check-ups with their GP or gynecologist would have been generally advised to get tested when they turned 40.
Therefore, we hope that this will help educate those who are not following American Radiological Society guidelines or NCC guidelines about starting radiation therapy at age 40.
But we don’t want to prevent women from getting an annual check-up. Of course, talk to your doctor about it. Some women should start before age 40 if they are found to be at high risk.
Who is considered at high risk for breast cancer?
Having a family history of breast cancer can double the risk of developing breast cancer, especially among first-degree relatives.
Certainly, if a woman has to choose to conceive at an older age, that risk may also increase.
Having a known family history of gene mutations in the family increases the risk of breast cancer.
These are things you should discuss with your doctor or whenever you have a mammogram. This is because screening will change if a high-risk patient is identified.
You may need to get tested more often, have an MRI scan added, or start testing earlier if a family member was diagnosed with breast cancer before age 50.
