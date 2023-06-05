Health
Ingestion of flavanols improves hippocampal memory function associated with cognitive aging
In a recent study published in PNAS In the journal, researchers investigated the effects of dietary flavanols on cognitive aging components associated with hippocampal-dependent memory and the association between habitual diet quality and the memory effects of flavanols.
study: Dietary flavanols restore hippocampal-dependent memory in older adults with low dietary quality and low habitual flavanol intake. Image credit: guentermanaus/Shutterstock.com
Background
Age-related cognitive decline unrelated to various cognitive disorders later in life is known as cognitive aging. Studies in humans and other mammalian species have identified the hippocampal region as one of the key components of memory associated with cognitive aging.
Given that cognitive aging has a profound impact on our lives, and that quality of life can decline with age, identifying modifiable etiologies related to diet and lifestyle will help to reduce cognitive aging. could significantly reduce the public health impact of
Studies have shown that dietary quality, habitual eating patterns, and certain dietary components may be etiologically associated with cognitive aging.
Flavanols are bioactive compounds commonly found in apples, teas, berries, cocoa, grapes, and a variety of other vegetables and fruits. , studies have shown to slow cognitive aging.
About research
In this study, the investigators conducted a supplemental study to an ongoing double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study called the Cocoa Supplement and Multivitamin Outcomes Study (COSMOS) to explore the effects of combined invasive cancer and cardiovascular disease. The effects of multivitamin and cocoa extract supplementation were investigated. occurrence of illness.
The intervention consisted of cocoa extract, multivitamin capsules, and placebo, and included men aged 60 and older and women aged 65 and older, respectively.
A supplementary study, COSMOS-Web, investigated the effects of flavanol supplementation on hippocampus-dependent memory. The primary prespecified outcome of COSMOS-Web was performance on the Modified Rey Auditory Verbal Learning Test (ModRey) test followed by 1 year of intervention.
A secondary analysis tested for effect modification based on baseline diet quality as reported by participants. The specificity of flavanol effects on hippocampus-dependent memory was tested by contrasting performance associated with the prefrontal cortex measured using the Flanker test.
COSMOS-Web’s online platform included a self-managing cognitive battery. This battery was installed through the web platform and ran locally to avoid internet-based delays in response logging. After completing the battery, the participants’ performance data were automatically uploaded to the web platform.
Cognitive outcomes were measured using the ModRey test and the Flanker test. The ModRey test assesses recall of list learning and episodic memory. Twenty words were presented to participants, and each word was remembered for 3 seconds.
Participants were then asked to recall the word immediately after the list was presented and 20 minutes later. In contrast, the Flanker Test measures business management. It consists of trials in which participants respond to matching the color and direction of a central arrow surrounded by other arrows on the screen.
The difference in reaction times between concordant and discordant trials determines the magnitude of the directional flanker effect.
Effects of flavanol intake on changes in cognitive indices over time and on the Alternate Healthy Dietary Index (aHEI) and urinary 5-(3′,4′-dihydroxyphenyl)-γ-valerolactone metabolite (gVLM) concentrations. was assessed by analyzing the association of .
result
Results showed that chronic flavanol intake and baseline dietary quality were selectively and positively correlated with hippocampus-dependent memory. Improvements in memory throughout the study were associated with increases in flavanol biomarkers.
Furthermore, at the end of the 1-year study based on prespecified endpoint tests, intervention-related memory improvements were not statistically significant, whereas flavanol intake-related memory improvements were Observed in the lower tertile of intake. and habitual diet quality.
Improvements in memory were observable after 1 year of intervention and were maintained over the next 3 years of follow-up. Moreover, diet quality was more strongly associated with hippocampal components of cognitive aging than with prefrontal cortical components.
Furthermore, increased urinary concentrations of the flavanol biomarker gVLM were associated with improvements in hippocampus-dependent memory. In contrast, lower gVLM concentrations in urine were associated with poorer baseline memory.
Conclusion
Overall, the results of this study suggest that flavonols are a component of a healthy diet, and that habitual intake of flavonols and baseline dietary quality are positively correlated with improvements in hippocampal-associated cognitive aging memory components. showed that there is
This result emphasized the importance of dietary recommendations incorporating flavanol intake to improve brain health and function.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230605/Flavanol-consumption-improves-hippocampal-memory-function-associated-with-cognitive-aging.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ingestion of flavanols improves hippocampal memory function associated with cognitive aging
- Gulf support for Erdogan’s turkeys goes beyond economics
- Bonus amount increases, Menpora Dito accompanying President Jokowi offers bonus at SEA Games 2023 in Cambodia
- Hollywood directors have reached an agreement with the studios
- Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset Combines VR and Augmented Reality Tech
- Chinese executive: Bongbong Marcos and Xi have already reached consensus on maritime dispute
- US, India discuss defense cooperation
- How a former actor went from David Bowie to advancing electric vehicles at DNV
- Peter Laviolette competing for New York Rangers job
- The Jewish History of Slow Fashion
- Wall Street drifts in early trading as oil rises
- Microsoft Announces Italy’s First Cloud Region to Accelerate Innovation and Economic Opportunity