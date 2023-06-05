Could gene therapy be the answer?





Obesity and related metabolic disorders such as type 2 diabetes are major public health concerns. Nearly one in four people are obese, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Over the next 30 years, obesity and overweight-related diseases are expected to shorten her life expectancy by nearly three years. But traditional methods for reversing obesity are ineffective in the long run, researchers say. Diet and lifestyle approaches are important, but other methods are often needed. “Current obesity treatments include pharmacological and bariatric surgical approaches, both of which have limitations in long-term efficacy.” Laura Herrero, associate professor at the Institute of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Barcelona, ​​told FoodNavigator. Working with the scientific team at the University of Barcelona and the public research consortium CIBERobn, Herrero designed another strategy to combat obesity and diabetes and tested it in mice. In vitro gene therapy for obesity reduction​ “Gene therapy approaches have the potential to target diseases caused by genetic mutations.” Herrero explained. “In preclinical studies in laboratory mice, we used a gene therapy approach to express proteins involved in fat oxidation, enhancing the cells’ ability to burn fat.”​ this is, ex vivo A gene therapy technique that generates and transplants cells that express the CPT1AM protein. The CPT1AM protein is an enzyme that resides in mitochondria and plays a critical role in many metabolic diseases, including obesity. “Modified stem cells isolated from adipose tissue with enhanced lipid oxidation were transplanted into obese mice, resulting in weight loss and lower serum glucose, insulin and cholesterol levels.” we were told The researchers concluded that transplantation of adipocytes expressing the mitochondrial enzyme CPT1AM helped reduce obesity and glucose intolerance in mice, and the results support future clinical use. ex vivo Gene therapy approaches as a new strategy for reducing obesity and cholesterol rates in the population. “If there is a potential future application of this approach from mice to humans, we will consider and optimize several aspects, including isolation steps, implant survival and functionality in long-term studies, and maintenance of obesity improvement.” You need a phenotype Herrero told the publication. How’s your diet and exercise?​ Of course, such treatments do not take away the importance of lifestyle measures. “Evolving a healthy lifestyle will not only help with obesity, but many other metabolic diseases as well.” we were told “Thus, lifestyle interventions are always recommended.”​ Policy makers are increasingly intervening to encourage lifestyle changes where necessary and to help translate such changes into environmental benefits. According to the European Commission’s farm-to-fork strategy, the European diet as a whole is not in line with national dietary recommendations, and the ‘food environment’ has always made healthy choices the easiest. There is no guarantee. “If European diets were to follow dietary recommendations, the environmental impact of the food system would be significantly reduced.”​ The Commission advocates a shift to a more plant-based diet, with less red and processed meat and more fruits and vegetables, to help consumers make informed decisions through farm-to-fork strategies. We want to make healthy and sustainable food choices possible. Related policies include mandatory front-of-pack nutrition labeling and proposed tax incentives to encourage consumers to make sustainable and healthy dietary choices. sauce: metabolic engineering​

“Transplantation of Adipocytes Expressing CPT1AM Reduces Obesity and Glucose Intolerance in Mice”

Published online on April 22, 2023

DOI: doi.org/10.1016/j.ymben.2023.04.010

Authors: MC Soler Vazquez, M Romero, L Herrero and others.

