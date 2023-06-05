Male Infertility and the Journey to Parenting

Esther Santer, 32, gave birth to her first child in 2021 after undergoing fertility treatments to combat male factor infertility affecting her husband, Avi Rosenberg. The New York City-based lifestyle and parenting influencer has been outspoken about her fertility and male factor infertility. shout out fertilityAn online community that supports people struggling with infertility. She shares her experiences with fertility treatments and her desire to reduce her fertility treatment on her TODAY.com. Stigmas Related to Male Infertility.

After three years of dating, Avi and I got married. After we got married, we wanted to spend time together as a couple before starting a family. Courtesy: Esther Santer

After three years of dating and getting married in 2017, Avi and I waited to start a family. I was on birth control for a year until I was ready. I thought it would be easy and I would get pregnant quickly.I was worried that I might get pregnant that too Pretty soon, I had no idea that I might not get pregnant at all. After about 7 months of trying without success, I realized something might be wrong. But I’m afraid of needles, so I wasn’t prepared to visit a fertility clinic to see a reproductive endocrinologist. For two more years we tried to conceive, but it didn’t work. All this time, the pressure to conceive was increasing. Having a family was very important in the Jewish community, and it became even stronger as time went on, and there was still no announcement of a birth. People expected us to have children, and I wanted them too. But it didn’t happen.when we started trying to get pregnant, At 26, he looked very young. I didn’t understand why it was so difficult for us. I started feeling pressure from all directions.

At this point I realized I needed to get tested to find out why I wasn’t pregnant. It soon became apparent that our infertility was thought to be a male factor. Avi’s sperm count is low.We were surprised to hear this because we had never heard of it male factor infertility Before. But after learning more about it, even from people I knew, I realized we weren’t alone.I had hoped otherwise, so in a way I felt hope and a sense of security. my The problem is that you can avoid getting all fertility treatments and vaccinations. It soon became clear that this was not the case.

After talking with my doctor, it became clear that the only way to have a successful pregnancy was through fertility treatments. Considered alone, the odds of getting pregnant were only 4%. (From our experience, we know that some men don’t have sperm and the only way they can build a family is with the help of a sperm donor.)

Avi started taking supplements to increase her sperm count. It worked and my sperm count increased slightly. With this change, doctors now allow us to try intrauterine insemination (IUI). Avi’s sperm count didn’t quite suit us, but due to needle phobia the doctor allowed us to try it. Emotionally, I needed to know that I had tried everything before committing to the next. in vitro fertilization. The IUI didn’t work, so I then started testing to start IVF which included blood work, monitoring thyroid levels, an ultrasound, and eventually the daily injections Avi gave me. .

Infertility is often challenging, but going through the process during the COVID-19 pandemic meant facing some unique challenges. Luckily, Avi was out of the office whenever I had appointments and provided all the support she could. Courtesy: Esther Santer

I had IVF early in the COVID-19 pandemic, but I attended the consultation alone. Avi was always waiting for me outside, which I found incredibly difficult. Luckily our first transfer went well. Avi jokes that she wasn’t even in the building when we thought about it. On November 26, 2021, I gave birth to my son Nathaniel after a traumatic experience leading up to an emergency C-section. Even though I was exhausted from the three days of labor, I was filled with gratitude for giving birth to my baby. Gratitude helped me cope with the medical difficulties I faced. And at this point, Avi will be by my side throughout her birth.