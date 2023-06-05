Increase in influenza cases nationwide (June 5, 2023)





The number of influenza cases in sentinel surveillance for influenza-like illness (ILI) and pneumonia has increased steadily since week 15 (from 10 April 2023) (Figure 1). The number of influenza cases detected by private laboratories is also increasing, and the NICD has received reports of influenza clusters in schools and workplaces. The 2023 influenza season began in week 17 (week commencing 27 April 2023) with influenza detection rates (three-week moving averages) exceeding seasonal thresholds and two consecutive weeks of low activity in the pneumonia surveillance program. followed (Fig. 1). Increases in cases have been confirmed in all six states where surveillance is in place. As of May 28, 2023, influenza A (H3N2) (146/272, 55%) was the most frequently detected subtype and strain, followed by influenza A (H1N1)pdm09 (116/272, 43%). ), influenza B victoria (3/272, 1%). Subtype results for 181 samples are pending. Influenza A(H3N2), A(H1N1)pdm09, and influenza B are seasonal influenza strains commonly found in humans. Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09, sometimes erroneously called “swine flu,” has been one of the most prevalent seasonal influenza strains since its emergence in 2009. The term “swine flu” should not be used as it causes unnecessary panic. The clinical course of infection and management of this strain is similar to other influenza strains. Although most people who get the flu have mild symptoms, the flu can cause severe symptoms, especially those at risk of developing severe flu illness and complications, requiring hospitalization, can lead to death. Groups at increased risk of severe illness and complications from influenza include pregnant women, people with HIV, people with chronic diseases and conditions such as diabetes, lung disease, tuberculosis, heart disease, kidney disease, and obesity, and the elderly (age 65). above) are included. and children under the age of 2. Such groups should be encouraged to seek medical attention early. Even now that influenza season has begun, influenza vaccine remains the primary means of preventing seasonal influenza infection (Figure 1). Ideally, the vaccine should be given before the flu season (March-April). But even if the season has already started, it’s never too late to get vaccinated, especially for people at high risk of severe flu illness and complications. To prevent the transmission and spread of the influenza virus, the following measures are recommended: avoiding close contact with sick people, staying home when sick, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, regular Clean your hands regularly, avoid touching your mouth, eyes and nose, and wash and disinfect commonly used surfaces. Clinicians should include influenza as a possible diagnosis when managing patients with respiratory illness. Figure 1: Influenza detection rates and epidemic thresholds for cases of all ages, pneumonia surveillance in public hospitals, 1 January 2023 to 28 May 2023 Up-to-date guidelines for influenza diagnosis and management are available at: https://www.nicd.ac.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Influenza-guidelines_-25April-2023-final.pdf Weekly influenza surveillance reports are published at: https://www.nicd.ac.za/diseases-az-index/disease-index-covid-19/surveillance-reports/weekly-respiratory-pathogens-surveillance-report-week/

