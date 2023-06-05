White or brown rice: which is healthier?

Rice is a staple in endless recipes and is found in millions of pantry stores around the world, but not all varieties are created equal. And with so many varieties on the shelves right now, it can sometimes be a little confusing how to determine which one is best for you.

For example, eating brown rice is a great way to satisfy your cravings. Daily Whole Grain Needs.Studies show that whole grains Longevity foods that extend healthy life expectancy and lower cholesterol. dietary guidelines for americans We also recommend that adults eat 3 to 5 servings of whole grains daily.

Rice is an easy and delicious way to get that portion. But which variety is the best?according to Harvard TH Chang School of Public HealthWhole grain rice varieties (brown, red, black, etc.) are not only affordable, but are also rich in fiber, vitamins B1 and B6, magnesium, phosphorus, selenium and manganese.

But when it comes to finding the best rice for a particular dish, brown rice isn’t always the best choice. Here, we take a closer look at his four most popular types of rice on the market and how to eat them.

brown rice

The origin of the name of brown rice comes from the color of the grain.that is whole grainThis means that it consists of all three essential raw ingredients found in the original grain: bran, germ and endosperm.

“Brown rice is a healthier choice” [than white rice].It has a low glycemic index, is less likely to contribute to T2 diabetes, and is rich in micronutrients and fiber,” says Chef. Sabrina Sextonculinary director of commonpoint queens former program director of Culinary Education Institute of New York Citytold TODAY.com. “It also gives a nicer, slightly nutty taste and chewier texture.”

brown rice makes a great base hearty grain bowl (The higher the fiber content, the longer you feel full.) It’s also good for dishes that prefer a slightly nutty flavor, such as pilaf with roasted vegetables. Brown rice can be used in place of almost any dish that uses white rice, but it’s important to note that brown rice takes a little longer to cook, so you’ll need to adjust the cooking time. However, brown rice is not suitable for dishes such as puddings and risottos.

black rice

Don’t be afraid of this dark colored rice. Black rice (also called “forbidden rice”) is similar to brown rice in that it retains much of its nutritional value because it is an unprocessed grain, like purple and red rice.

In addition to fiber, vitamins and minerals, the deep shades of these grains actually make them healthier. Similar to blackberries and wild blueberriesthis pigment is derived from plant phytochemicals called anthocyanins and is rich in antioxidants.

“Purins and desserts go well with black rice,” says the chef. Frank ProtoDirector of Culinary Operations at the Institute of Culinary Education tells TODAY.com. “The color is beautiful and the texture is creamy.”

The rice itself has a slightly nutty flavor similar to brown rice, so it’s also a great base for flavorful toppings.

wild rice

Wild rice is not really wild in the traditional sense. “Wild rice isn’t wild, it’s not rice. It’s the seed of an edible grass found in North America,” NBC News health and nutrition editor Madeleine Fernstrom told TODAY.com.

This ‘rice’ preserves well when served with sauces, making it a healthy option for those looking to add a nutritious texture to salads and other sides. A cup of wild rice has about 50 fewer calories and 10 grams less carbs than brown rice, says Fernstrom. It also contains more zinc, folic acid, and vitamin E than brown rice.

“It’s a little thicker and longer lasting, so it’s perfect for salads and pilafs,” Proto says. However, its heaviness can be overwhelming in certain dishes where a hard texture is not desired.

So, while brown rice may be the most nutritious rice most likely, wild rice has many great benefits that shouldn’t be ignored.

white rice

White rice may be the least nutritious of the most popular rices, but it’s incredibly versatile.According to Harvard University Nutrient source, White rice varieties are refined grains. In other words, it is the same as brown rice at first, but then the bran and germ are polished to leave only the “starchy white endosperm”. In the process, most of the grain’s B vitamins, minerals and fiber are also removed.

If the rice label says “fortified,” that means it’s backed with B vitamins and iron. In other words, grains are not completely nutrient-free, but they only contain a fraction of the nutrients they naturally contain.

However, you don’t have to avoid white rice completely. Many white rice varieties are suitable for a variety of dishes, including: Fried Rice, Jambalaya more.

“When you get more fiber and whole grains from other foods, [such as] Whole-grain breads, high-fiber fruits and vegetables, and white rice can be incorporated into a healthy diet,” says Fernström.

Another variety of white rice, jasmine rice is beautifully fragrant and makes a perfect base for many Asian dishes with rich, flavorful sauces.And the starch in white Arborio rice is unmatched to make creamy risotto.