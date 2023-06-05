Monday is the day with the highest death rate for heart attacks





British researchers have given a new meaning to the phrase “”.Sunday scary storyAccording to a study published in British Cardiovascular Society Congressthe most severe types of heart attacks are more likely to occur on Mondays than on any other day of the week.

Doctors from Ireland’s Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and the Royal College of Surgeons found that more than 10,000 people across Ireland were hospitalized for the most severe type of heart attack between 2013 and 2018. Patient data were analyzed. ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI). This type of heart attack occurs when a major coronary artery is completely blocked. Researchers found that the incidence of STEMI heart attacks spiked earlier in the week, with the highest incidence on Monday. The incidence of STEMI heart attacks was also higher than expected on Sunday. Why are heart attacks more prominent on Mondays? Scientists are baffled by the phenomenon, known as “Blue Monday.” Previous research suggests that your body’s circadian rhythm, or natural sleep-wake cycle, may make heart attacks more likely to occur on Mondays. “We found a strong statistical correlation between the start of the week and the incidence of STEMI,” said Dr Jack Laffan, a cardiologist who led the study at the Belfast Health and Social Welfare Trust, in a press release about the study. rice field. . We’ve talked about this before, but it remains interesting. The cause is likely multifactorial, but based on what we know from previous studies, it is reasonable to extrapolate a circadian component. “ More than 30,000 people in the UK have been hospitalized with STEMI heart attacks and need urgent evaluation and treatment. Such treatment usually includes emergency angioplasty, which is a procedure to reopen blocked coronary arteries. It’s not just the days of the week that cause concern. The American Heart Association (AHA) has found that Americans have the highest number of heart attack deaths.week of december compared to other times of the year. Changes in routine, sleep, exercise schedules, and diet can put people at risk for heart-related problems during this time. What are the signs of a heart attack? Signs of a heart attack include: chest pain/chest pressure

nausea

Discomfort in arms and shoulders

back, neck and jaw pain

feeling weak or fainting

difficulty breathing However, according to the American Heart Association, symptoms differ for women and men, and women may experience more subtle symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, shortness of breath, and back and jaw pain. Call 911 immediately if you or someone around you begins to experience symptoms of a heart attack. What is the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest? A heart attack can cause cardiac arrest, no two are the same. Cardiac arrest is caused by a malfunction of the heart’s electrical system, whereas a heart attack is more of a circulation problem in the heart’s arteries, says Michael Emery, a cardiologist and co-director of the Center for Sports Cardiology. says Dr. Cleveland Clinicpreviously said luck. “If one of these arteries becomes acutely blocked by a heart attack, there is a sudden lack of blood flow to a portion of the heart muscle,” he says. “in the meantime, [cardiac arrest] an electrical disorder and chaos, often caused by ventricular fibrillation [a type of irregular heartbeat]. And when the heart is disorganized and confused, it can’t properly pump blood to the rest of the body, where the heart stops. “ How to improve heart health Half of Americans have one of the three risk factors for heart disease: high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking, but there are ways to lower your chances of having a heart attack. engage in regular physical activity

eat one healthy diet

quit smoking

maintain a healthy weight

Monitor blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes

Take the medicine as directed

Work closely with your medical team “While this study adds evidence for the timing of particularly severe heart attacks, it remains to be determined why certain days of the week increase the likelihood of heart attacks,” said a professor at the British Heart Hospital. Medical Director Sir Naresh Samani Foundation said in the same release. “Doing so will help doctors better understand this deadly condition and help save more lives in the future.”

