Study shows how psychedelic drugs rewire the brain

new study shed light on how the hallucinogenic drug LSD and thylocine, the active ingredient in magic mushrooms, bind to receptors in the brain. The results of this study suggest that psychedelics exert their antidepressant effects by binding to receptors for brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) molecules, a key factor in neuroplasticity. Neuroplasticity is the process by which the connections in the brain reshape themselves and form new connections.Neuroplasticity has long been investigated As an important factor in the action of antidepressants.

The study also suggests that the antidepressant effects of psychedelics may be distinguishable from the vivid hallucinations claimed by some psychedelic advocates. necessary part of the healing process.

This research natural neuroscience, The results of the study, from laboratory dish cell cultures and mice, are still in the preclinical stage.

Rise of psychedelics

Psychedelic drugs have reinvigorated the field of psychiatric drug discovery. rushing tide A mental health diagnosis.get the expected results small And limited clinical trials are raising the possibility of drugs that can alleviate symptoms of depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and even addiction.These compounds seem to act much faster and possibly in smaller doses side effects Better than traditional selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) antidepressants.

One of the major obstacles to drug progress is the long hallucinogenic journeys induced by drugs. Much of the development of psychedelic drugs has attempted to circumvent this experience, requiring psychedelic drug clinics to conduct costly inpatient supervision and the use of these drugs at home. much more difficult to authorize.

Now, a new research effort led by scientists at the University of Helsinki has drilled down to the core of how psychedelic drugs bind to the brain and plotted a path to hallucinogenic psychedelic drugs.

A molecular deep dive into psychedelics

The researchers used a series of biochemical techniques to assess how the psychedelic compounds LSD and thyrosine bind to neurons in the dish. Given the role of psychedelics in promoting neuroplasticity, BDNF and its receptor TrkB were the primary targets of the research group. They found that LSD bound TrkB up to 1,000 times more strongly than the SSRI fluoxetine and the fast-acting antidepressant ketamine.

Furthermore, we identified the binding site that LSD uses to grab onto TrkB, showing that LSD targets portions of the receptor that span the neuronal membrane. To characterize precisely which parts of the protein are important for binding, the researchers used genetically mutated neurons with subtly different TrkB receptors. At least one of these changes, which altered a single amino acid within the protein chain, impaired how SSRIs bound to TrkB but had no effect on LSD. This finding was not shared with other mutations, suggesting that the two drugs share similar but subtly different binding regions.

The researchers then found that psychedelic binding does not increase TrkB levels within neurons, but instead helps receptors float near the neuron’s surface, like a life raft for biomolecules, and pro-binding is much more effective. I have proven that it is easy. – Plasticity protein BDNF.

Depression in mice and humans

Finally, the researchers examined how TrkB signaling affects mice given psychedelic drugs. Using mice to study mental illness is a challenging undertaking. Behavioral studies tend to focus on how animals respond to stressful situations because it is not possible to interview mice to ascertain their fatigue. Mice given LSD showed increased antidepressant-like responses, but mice mutated to disrupt the way the molecule binds to TrkB did not. These latter mice still exhibited the characteristic ‘head twitches’ used in the field to identify serotonin receptor activation. This suggests that TrkB, rather than serotonin 5-HT2A receptors, is a key mediator of mental health enhancement by psychedelic drugs.

This finding may fuel further debate in the field about whether non-hallucinogenic psychedelics work. There are human clinical trials testing such compounds. It is scheduled The study, which begins this year, will likely define advances in psychedelic psychiatry.

reference: Moliner R, Girych M, Brunello CA et al. Psychedelics promote plasticity by directly binding to the BDNF receptor TrkB. nut. neuroscience. 2023. Doi: 10.1038/s41593-023-01316-5