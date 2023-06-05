Newborn Sequence ID Increases Parental Disease Risk

T.A few years ago, clinicians at several hospitals across the United States sought to understand how this technology could uncover hidden genetic disorders undetectable by routine neonatal blood tests, looking at seemingly healthy babies. I started analyzing the genome sequence. New research from one such trial suggests that the impact of obtaining that kind of information extends far beyond the babies whose DNA is being decoded.

In a study published Monday in the American Journal of Human Genetics, researchers at Massachusetts General Brigham Hospital and Boston Children’s Hospital found that among the first 159 infants screened by genome sequencing, reported that 17 individuals were found to have unexpected mutations in disease-associated genes.

Over the next 3 to 5 years, in most of the 17 infant families, these findings led to additional testing of parents and other relatives to clarify the cause of the disease in the family tree. I was. In three cases, the mother, who learned she carried a gene that greatly increased the risk of certain cancers, chose to undergo prophylactic surgery to reduce the risk. The findings should mitigate ethical objections even if you don’t pass on your genetic findings to family members, the principal investigator said. Newborns are not something that can be dealt with immediately.

Medical Geneticist at Harvard University and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Medical Geneticist at Harvard University and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, new research. “Some ethicists argue that children should not be used as genetic canaries in coal mines, or that one family member should not be used as an access point for the whole family without their consent. I would like to dispute that. Look at these mothers, we definitely saved their lives.Are you really going to counter the theoretical loss of autonomy in children at some point in the future?”

As Significantly reduces the cost of DNA sequencingthe prospect of whole-genome screening of millions of newborn babies raises deep concerns about how useful that information might actually be. Expert opinion is divided Whether the benefits of detecting the disease early outweigh the additional cost and burden on the health care system, and for families and children who know they carry the disease risk gene, make that decision in advance. They are old enough to walk, talk, and agree on whether or not the potential psychological impact of doing so outweighs it.

Other clinical studies evaluating the health benefits, economic costs, and ethical implications of sequencing compared to the standard blood test that all newborns undergo to identify a limited number of inherited diseases. Testing is in progress.They include some Federally Funded Research in the US as well pilot program The UK plans to sequence the genomes of 100,000 newborns over the next two years. They each return different amounts of genetic information to their families and doctors. But only BabySeq can test what lies in her 78 genes that are associated with an increased risk of diseases that develop in adulthood.

BabySeq is a clinical trial involving hundreds of families, some with sick babies and others with healthy babies. Half of the children underwent standard newborn screening and half underwent screening and sequencing. When the trial first began in 2013, Green and his colleagues debated how much genetic information about newborns should be returned to parents. Initially, they decided to disclose only genetic variants associated with various conditions that develop in childhood. But around that time, two important things happened to him that changed their minds.

The first is that the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics has declared any of the 56 genes to be a “highly manageable” state, one that can be diagnosed and treated, or at least monitored if not treated. It was the announcement of a new recommendation, if discovered by chance. — Be reported to all individuals undergoing clinical genome sequencing, regardless of age. Three of these conditions, cancers caused by mutations in the BRCA gene and advanced colorectal cancer called Lynch syndrome, developed only in adulthood.

The second is what happened to one of the first participants to enroll in BabySeq’s sequencing department. The boy was born with a serious heart condition and died soon after. But lurking in his DNA data was the discovery of his BRCA variant, which is associated with his 45% increased risk of breast cancer in women and increased risk of other cancers in both men and women. . From saliva samples taken from both parents, the BabySeq team was able to deduce that the mutation came from the mother. However, due to research protocol, they were not allowed to tell their families about their findings.

This uncomfortable situation forced them to rethink their strategy and rework their protocols. As a result, all subsequent families enrolled on BabySeq were given the option to receive information about risk genes for adult-onset diseases. Most families chose to participate, according to the latest data from this trial. In 13 of the 17 infants found to have a disease-associated mutation, the information received required additional screening of at-risk family members. This experience has had a major impact on how the BabySeq project is now expanding.

Dr. Green and his collaborators recently began recruiting 1,000 people from racially, ethnically and socioeconomically diverse communities in Boston, New York and Birmingham, Alabama for a second phase trial. The purpose is to register infants and their families with Predominantly centered on wealthy, college-educated individuals of European ancestry, the findings are not very generalizable to the broader US population. Other changes to this stage include adopting slightly older babies up to 6 months of age.

Parents who sign up for this phase will be informed that they will receive their child’s genetic information related to an adult-onset disease, but there is no way to opt out without completely refusing to participate.

“This whole thing is helping us think about the benefits to families in different ways,” Green said. “I think it’s good to find these mutations in babies for the benefit of the whole family.”