Lung Cancer Drug Significantly Reduces Risk of Death After Surgery





New trial data show that taking a once-daily tablet after surgery to remove a tumor halved the risk of dying from common lung cancer. Tagrisso, also known as osimertinib, made by the biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, reduced the five-year risk of dying from lung cancer by 51 percent, according to study results released on Sunday. New England Journal of Medicine . The researchers presented the data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting in Chicago (June 2-6). This study was the result of a trial of 682 patients, including participants diagnosed with the following conditions: non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), one of the two major types of primary lung cancer. All patients also had mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) gene, which encodes a cell-surface protein. EGFR mutation It may increase the ability of cancer to grow and metastasize, increasing the patient’s risk of cancer recurrence after treatment. Related: Does the time of day I receive cancer treatment matter? Osimertinib basically works by blocking the effects of common EGFR mutations, according to a new report. Such mutations are present in approximately 25% of lung cancer patients worldwide, according to . Guardian . “Thirty years ago, there was nothing we could do for these patients,” study co-author Dr. Roy Autumn said the associate director of the Yale Cancer Center in New Haven, Connecticut, at an ASCO meeting, The Guardian reported. “Now we have this powerful drug. Fifty percent is a big deal for any disease, but it certainly is for diseases like lung cancer, which are usually very resistant to treatment.” is.” Approximately 80% to 85% of all lung cancers are NSCLC. More than 127,000 Americans die from lung cancer each year, according to the WHO. American Cancer Society . Patients in the trial received either placebo or osimertinib. Five years after the tumor was surgically removed, 88% of patients who took osimertinib were still alive, compared with 78% of those who took a placebo, according to the study. “The five-year overall survival rate of 88% is incredibly encouraging news.” Angela Terry The chairman of the non-profit EGFR Positive UK, which was not involved in the study, told The Guardian. “Having access to drugs with proven efficacy and acceptable side effects means patients can feel confident and enjoy a longer and better quality of life.” Unfortunately, not all lung cancer patients are tested for the EGFR gene, Herbst said. “This further reinforces the need to identify these patients with available biomarkers at diagnosis and before initiation of treatment,” he said. Tagrisso was approved first. 2017 U.S. Food and Drug Administration , when the tablet was approved as a treatment for patients with advanced NSCLC whose tumors carry certain EGFR mutations. In 2020 the pill was approved as: First ‘adjuvant therapy’ for cancer Data after tumor removal are obtained based on previous data from the same trials described in this article.

