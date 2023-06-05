Study defines 4 different phenotypes of long novel coronavirus





new data from INSPIRE research Researchers evaluating the long-term symptoms and clinical outcomes of the novel coronavirus have defined four phenotypes, or distinct manifestations, of the novel coronavirus, which indicate that this is not a single symptom, Rather, it adds to the body of evidence that points to a range. A condition that evolves over time and usually improves. This study was published today in a diary open forum infections. Funded by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the INSPIRE (Innovative Support for Patients with SARS-CoV-2 Infection) study is a collaboration of eight major academic medical centers to The aim is to better understand the long-term impact of COVID-19. The study included about 6,000 participants, including a comparison group of patients who had symptoms similar to COVID-19 but tested negative for the virus. Participants began self-reporting symptoms in December 2020 and were followed for 18 months. Unlike many long-running COVID-19 studies that retrospectively review electronic medical records, INSPIRE provided the ability to interact with registrants to better document their evolving symptoms. “While it is becoming increasingly clear that prolonged COVID-19 is not a singular condition, there are data that show several distinct phenotypes defined by symptoms suggest that people continue to experience prolonged symptoms. It is a powerful step towards developing evidence-based approaches to treat millions of people,” said the first author. Dr. Michael Gottlieba physician in emergency medicine and a researcher at RUSH University Medical Center. About 70% of the participants showed minimal or no symptoms at follow-up three and six months after being infected with the novel coronavirus, according to newly published data from the study. While most Long COVID studies describe in detail the individual symptoms of hundreds of patients suffering from Long COVID, the INSPIRE study uses Latent Class Analysis, a statistical modeling technique that allows the identification of clusters of symptoms. is adopted. Using the large dataset from the study, the researchers were able to better distinguish between symptom groups in participants who reported persistent and lingering COVID-19 effects. The four distinct clinical manifestations, or phenotypes, of Long COVID that have been identified are: Minimal/no symptoms

Fatigue, headache, muscle and joint pain without loss of taste or smell

Fatigue, headache, muscle and joint pain with loss of taste and smell

multiple different symptoms The data also show that the majority of those who participated in the study changed symptom groups over time, demonstrating the dynamic and non-specific nature of Long COVID. Furthermore, the data suggest that initial symptoms in patients’ acute disease stages cannot predict what will develop into persistent symptoms. Another important aspect of the INSPIRE study is the inclusion of a control group of patients who initially presented with COVID-19-like symptoms but were found to be negative for the disease. Data from these patients has allowed researchers to better understand the extent to which similar symptoms may not be unique to COVID-19. As an example, researchers found that people who tested positive for COVID-19 reported much higher rates of cognitive impairment and loss of smell and taste both three and six months after diagnosis. , which indicates that they are more clearly associated with the novel coronavirus. 19 virus. It is hoped that these data, and the broader dataset from INSPIRE, will help clinicians provide better treatment to patients based on their understanding of the Long COVID phenotype. “Every patient is unique and these findings can propel us towards developing answers and treatments that address the post-corona realities,” Gottlieb said.

