Recognize the signs of dementia

As you know, just last week the Carter Center announced that former First Lady Rosalyn Carter has dementia. She is the wife of former President Jimmy Carter. The center says it is sharing the news to increase important conversations across the country. To talk more about dementia, Dr. Rafael Waldo, neuropsychologist at Baptist Health. Doctor, thank you very much for your cooperation. Talk about dementia. I feel like we talk more these days, and that’s a good thing. That was what the Carter Center really wanted. But talk a little bit about the signs and symptoms of dementia. I think once you start talking about this, people will start saying, well, I’m forgetful, or I forget my keys here and there, or whatever, that’s all I know. So what exactly is dementia? Of course. So dementia by definition means that the person has impairments in memory and at least other thinking abilities, which means impairments in the ability to see objects in space. maybe. It may mean that they have difficulty processing information in their heads. In other words, if I ask someone to do three different tasks for him, and he forgets what the third task is before she does her second task, it means that we is what we call executive functions. In other words, it is essentially a disorder of thinking and memory. And one more thinking skill, at least that’s the definition of dementia. Let’s talk a little bit about the difference between dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. And is there a bridge there? Yes, of course. Again, dementia is a form of cognitive impairment, a thinking problem, and Alzheimer’s disease is the cause of dementia. It appears to be the most common cause of dementia. You hear this term so often because Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia. But there are many other things that cause dementia. What is the typical age to start noticing? Signs of dementia? Interesting question. It’s hard to say normal age, but for every 10 years there is an exponential increase in the chances of developing dementia, whether it’s Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia or any other cause of dementia. . Therefore, the likelihood of developing dementia increases exponentially from the 60s to the 80s, from the 70s to the 80s, and from the 80s to the 90s. As you know, it fluctuates around 10% in the 60s and increases significantly in the 70s. And Joe, is there anything you would like to ask the people watching right now? Maybe you have a loved one who is a little older and you are worried about it. of course. It is natural that as we age, some changes in our thinking abilities occur. I always tell people You know, you probably can’t throw a baseball the same way he did when he was 30. I mean, it’s clear that your brain doesn’t work exactly the same as it did in his 30s. But the reality is that the problem, you know, is that there is normal aging and then aging faster than we would like. Given how old you are, given how intelligent you are. If so, it’s probably a good time to see a doctor. So let’s say you find out you’ve been diagnosed with dementia. Is there a cure? So there is a cure for dementia. He has two classes of drugs that have been approved over the years. cholinesterase inhibitors and NMDA antagonists. they have been around for a long time. They give people some degree of cognitive improvement, and a lot of research is now focused on so-called monoclonal antibody therapy, which essentially cures the brain abnormalities that appear in Alzheimer’s disease. It treats their bodies as if they were virus-like invaders, attacking and destroying their bodies. It’s a very complicated business. It’s not that simple because it can cause other problems with your brain. But there is a lot of research focused on it. And now there are two FDA-approved drugs in that class. Monoclonal antibody therapy class. So, we have a total of 3 different classes of drugs and a total of 4 drugs approved by the FDA for Alzheimer’s disease. I have to finish the interview, but what can I do now? about it. nothing can be done about it. we are getting older. But the next most important thing is vascular health. That means exercising, eating healthy, and addressing vascular risk factors such as heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and sleep apnea. All of these issues are always worth knowing. You want to see your doctor regularly to make sure everything is under control. Great information. Thank you very much. As we start that conversation, be sure to discuss these things with your family and with your doctor. have understood.
Recognize the signs of dementia
Updated: Jun 5, 2023 10:43 AM EDT
More than 55 million people worldwide have dementia. WPBF 25 News spoke with Baptist Health neuropsychologist Dr. Rafael Waldo about the signs to look out for in his loved ones. Click here for more information.
