Revised report on impact of coronavirus lockdown ‘adds little insight’ | Health

T.The vast majority of academic research has only one chance to get attention. Once that moment has passed (often the paper is published), the spotlight shifts to the constant search for new material.
However, not all studies follow that trend. Some come back again and again. And it should come as no surprise that this happens most with reports that address issues of global importance, reach controversial conclusions, or achieve both at the same time. As the investigation into the novel coronavirus begins, The value of lockdown is as important as the question.
Last February, three researchers posted the following: online working paper A review of published studies on the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns on mortality. In other words, they were looking for evidence that lockdowns saved lives. The results of this survey were astonishing. The authors concluded that lockdowns prevented only 0.2% of deaths in the United States and Europe in the first wave of the pandemic.
For every headline that followed, the report and its authors came under fire. The researchers were economists, not epidemiologists or public health experts, and Steve Hanke, a professor at Johns Hopkins University and the libertarian think tank Cato Institute. According to Jonas Harvey, a consultant at the Copenhagen Center for Political Studies, and Lars Jonun, professor emeritus at Lund University in Sweden, which is notorious for its lax regulation of the pandemic.
This review raised eyebrows among many experts. It focused on 34 studies, about a third of which were by other economists, but excluded important epidemiological studies. It doesn’t seem to take the timing of the lockdown into consideration. And defined “lockdown” as: Any A government policy consisting of at least one non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI). NPI means measures like school and business closures, but it also means smaller measures like mask mandates. The implication was that the requirement to wear only face coverings or stay at home while infected falls under lockdown. Adam Kucharski, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, read the paper and spoke of “half-baked methods”.
At the time, Dr. Joshua Scharfstein, associate dean of Johns Hopkins Public Schools, said: healthdismissed the school from the study, saying it was not a peer-reviewed scientific study and raised “serious questions” about its methodology. He also corrected a potential misconception: the study didn’t compare lockdowns to doing nothing. Instead, we compared legally mandated interventions with non-legally mandated interventions. The study states: “We have not considered the impact of voluntary behavioral change.” That would include those who have chosen to keep themselves safe because the pandemic is underway.
The reaction to the paper spurred a rewrite. Version 2 has appeared, online again, May of last year. The authors discontinued some studies that they judged were no longer eligible and changed some of the calculations. This time, instead of claiming that lockdowns prevented only 0.2% of deaths in the US and Europe in the first wave, that number rose 16-fold to 3.2%.
Under normal circumstances, scientists wait for their research to be peer-reviewed and published in scientific journals before they get the final word from the authors.but A version that captures the latest headlines, “Was the lockdown effective?” Was published as a book. This is the “revised and extended” version of the May work report. Its publisher is a neoliberal think tank, Economic Research Institutecredited with many of the free market policies of Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarten.
The book claims that lockdowns (as defined by the authors) prevented 3.2% of US and EU deaths in the first wave of the pandemic. However, the report notes that, based on nine specific NPIs, lockdowns in Europe and the US reduced death rates by 10.7% in spring 2020, to about 23,000 in Europe and 16,000 in the US. .
Much of the report is identical to the May 2022 preprint, Kucharski said, adding, “Thus, from poor description of epidemic dynamics to performing ‘meta-analyses’ on non-independent datasets.” , I still have all the judicious criticism that was made at the time.” But he said, “It’s a shame that the report adds so little insight, because amidst the dynamic wave of “Lockdowns are slow and last resort, and countries need to find better alternatives for the future.” Pandemic. “
Professor Roland Kao, an epidemiologist at the University of Edinburgh, said specific details of the lockdown in the UK also matter.in the Nursing homes hit brutal, disproportionate death rates in first lockdown This is because, despite restrictions, the population was not adequately protected from infected patients arriving from hospitals. “As it stands, a lockdown that does not protect people in care homes is not in a position to achieve one of its most important potential outcomes.”
Professor Devi Sridhar, a public health expert at the University of Edinburgh, said: “The real question is whether these draconian restrictions and the harm they cause to employment, mental health and society are worth saving lives and , whether these places would be affected in any way.” Shops are closing or out of business because people have voluntarily chosen not to put themselves or their loved ones at risk. She gave the example of Florida, where governor Ron DeSantis adopted a “freedom” approach, but businesses introduced their own guidelines to operate safely, while also having stricter mask-wearing mandates than in the UK. also introduced. Two people wear masks. Many businesses are still forced to close due to employees falling ill or employees and customers fleeing fear.
Speaking to the Guardian about the release of the latest report, Scharfstein said: “In every country, including Sweden, the intervention itself saved so many lives. But in every country, including Sweden, it had a huge economic impact.”
“Whether the intervention should have been mandated by law or was purely voluntary depends, among other things, on local circumstances,” he added. “But it’s important that people don’t get confused and wonder if life would have been okay in the spring of 2020. If that were the case, it would be catastrophic. It would have been.”
