Disclosure: Mr. Handley reports receiving grants from the AAP outside of his submitted work. See this study for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.





Important points: A higher maternal vulnerability index score was associated with preterm birth.

The index takes into account how community conditions can affect pregnancy.

The index takes into account how community conditions can affect pregnancy. A new index that takes into account neighborhood and community conditions could help identify risk of premature birth, a study said. JAMA network open found. “We’re looking at county-level results and county-level exposures.” Sarah C. Handley, M.D., M.Sc., Helio, a neonatologist at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and lecturer in pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, said:





A new index that considers neighborhood and community conditions may be a useful measure for identifying preterm birth risk. image: Adobe Stock



“So what was maternal vulnerability in each U.S. county, and then what was maternal vulnerability? premature birth in those counties? We looked at different types of vulnerability developed through the Maternal Vulnerability Index and types of preterm birth severity,” Handley explained. The Maternal Vulnerability Index (MVI) is a county-level index that quantifies maternal vulnerability to adverse health outcomes associated with preterm birth through 43 indicators that reflect physical, social, and medical conditions. reproductive health care, physical health, mental health Substance abuse, general medical care, socioeconomic determinants, physical environment. Handley et al. used this index in a 2018 cohort study of birth certificate data of 3,659,099 infants born between the ages of 22 and 44 years and at 6/7 weeks of gestation. Of these, 298,847 were born preterm and had high MVI across all scales. Very high MVI was associated with increased preterm birth in unadjusted (OR = 1.50; 95% CI, 1.45-1.56) and adjusted (OR = 1.07; 95% CI, 1.01-1.13) analyses. Handley said he’s interested in how MVI “changes or doesn’t change over time” and what the consequences might be for health. “We are aware that more and more tests are being conducted in both hospitals and clinics asking about the socioeconomic determinants of health, education and access to food, such as family, resources and other barriers and stressors.” Mr Handley said. “I think this is a reminder that these things are important, and we need to ask patients and their families about them to think about which resources can help and how.”

