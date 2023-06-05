



When Atrium Health launched a free exercise screening program called Heart of a Champion Day in 2008, the goal was to enable high school athletes to participate in sports safely. Unlike typical exercise screening, Heart of a Champions Day includes an electrocardiogram to detect genetic heart abnormalities that can lead to sudden cardiac arrest during competition. –a A rare but potentially devastating event. “My inspiration and passion for this came from my father and his two brothers losing them to heart attacks while participating in sports,” says Price. “It had a really big impact on me, leading me into sports medicine and inspiring others to be active, but making sure they were safe to do so.” of L. anger S. port S. cleaning E. the air vents R. Aegion The program includes ever since extended from just Charlotte Mecklenburg School To include great charlotte region and 2023 will be the first year of the program have was extended to triad. This year, the event in Charlotte has partnered with the Carolina Panthers to Held at Bank of America Stadium. of triadthe event will be held in two locations of Located in High Point and Winston Salem. “We wanted to bring of Same level of service that Atrium Health provides to students–We bring Charlotte athletes to our area,” says Christopher Ina. certified athletic trainer and Associate Director of Athletic Training Services Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. Heart of a Champions Day is the region’s largest sports screening event, this is Free for student-athletes enrolled in one of Atrium Health’s partner schools. Has completed almost 2,000 All-day screening Held at Bank of America Stadium, 500 screenings in total High Point and Winston Salem. Heart of a Champion Day brings together a diverse range of Atrium Health professionals, including: physical therapist

social worker

psychologist Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute runs the nation’s largest athletic training program dedicated to helping students in the Southeast. Through this program, Atrium Health ensures that:d Athletic trainer at affiliated high school can Connect student-athletes to healthcare providers as needed need A doctor will see you at any time of the year. “It was really a team effort.” Between Passionate Cardiologists and Athletic Trainers Combining heart and physical exams brings the event to life,” Price said. “i was part of it I also run a similar program in Florida on a smaller scale and have always had a passion for working with and teaching local children.are doing They are talking about staying fit. “ break out D. win the heart of champions day S. cleaning “By participating in this event, we are helping the children we care about live active and healthy lives,” he said. Dr. Matthew Schwartzpediatric cardiologist Atrium Health Levine Children congenital heart center. “And in rare cases, latent heart disease can be detected, but early intervention is key. It will be like this.” Participating student-athletes: free Multidisciplinary medical examinationwhich includes: General sports screenings in North and South Carolina

and eElectrocardiogram (ECG)

and eElectrocardiogram (ECHO) as needed

Ann OhOrthopedic screening (musculoskeletal examination)

AVion test

mental health sieving s who read atrium health world class cardiologist, Provides students with access to the region’s most elite care. “We are excited to serve student-athletes, especially underserved athletes. sports otherwise physical,‘ says Price. “Screenings like this can save lives.” heart health T. for ips S. student athlete In addition to I’m joining In the center of Champions Day, Atrium health experts recommend the following heart Health tips for student-athletes: get it regularly

stop it smoke or vapor

eat a variety of vegetables, fruitssLean Protein, Healthy fat and whole grains Limit sugar, salt and processed foods, fast Phewd and sweet drinks

Stay hydrated, especially if: Participation in physical activity

Listen to your body and help parents, teachers, athletic trainers, coaches, doctor or if you’re a nurse please do not Good feeling. Red flag symptoms include: Unexplained fatigue, chest pain, fainting, or feeling you I feel faint and out of breath.

Get the Annual Pre-Participation Physical and be healthy child check From the Doctor Who Knows You Best

Know your health history and that of your family members, including heart disease protection a athlete W. To H. average H. Novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) “Symptomatic athletes infected with COVID-19 should be evaluated from a cardiology perspective because they may be at risk of developing a myocardial complication called myocarditis.” says he. Dr. Dermot Phelan is the Medical Director of Cardiovascular Imaging, Director of Sports Cardiology, and Co-Director of the Center for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy. atrium health Sanger Cardiovascular Institute. “Myocarditis is a condition in which a virus invades the heart muscle, causing inflammation and possibly scarring of the muscle. For, this is It is important to define if the athlete has it. “ At the Sanger Cardiovascular Institute, sports cardiology center Focus on prevention diagnose Treatment of cardiovascular disease in athletes and physically active people.that Offers a unique blend of cutting edge clinical care, research The goal is to help patients reach their full potential while ensuring their heart health. “I love interacting with students and volunteer groups,” says Price. “Seeing how this effort has evolved over the past 15 years continues to motivate us to make each Heart of a Champion Day event the best possible to help our community. .” Related article





