Pollen counts near historic levels in Eugene, Salem, Oregon





This week will be the perfect storm for sneezing and runny noses as grass pollen trickles toward historic levels in the Willamette Valley. Grass pollen counts reached 967 per cubic meter of air on Monday, the highest of the season. Counts from Eugene’s Oregon Allergy Associates. Pollen counts are expected to continue to increase this week as hot, dry, windy weather pushes large amounts of pollen into the Willamette Valley. The all-time record for grass pollen levels (around 1,100) could be broken in the next two weeks, according to director of Oregon Allergy Associates Craig Jacobson Said. For reference, 200 is considered “very high” for grass pollen counts. “We had a perfect storm with a really wet and cool spring, but about a month ago it was sunny, no rain, and the wind from the north blew all the ryegrass pollen into the catcher’s mitt. “Eugene,” Jacobson said. “Consistently high and continuing to climb.” This allergy season should continue on a regular schedule, typically running from Memorial Day through July 4th. A peak is likely sometime in the next two weeks, Jacobson said. Why Eugene’s Pollen Levels Are High The Willamette Valley has been hit hard by the double attack of pollen from native grasses such as timothygrass, a wild grass, and seeds from commercial grasses, mainly ryegrass. All pollen is poured north to south where it is captured and produces the highest levels of pollen in Eugene. Measurements were taken in Eugene, where levels are highest, but the numbers serve as a good proxy for the rest of the Willamette Valley. However, the further north you go, the lower the number. For example, Albany Corvallis is a little better than Eugene, Salem is lower, and Portland is the worst. Jacobson pointed out that while only 10 to 20 percent of people have a true grass pollen allergy, the level is so high that it’s becoming an irritant for a larger segment of the population. How to stop allergy symptoms such as runny nose, sneezing and eye discharge When it comes to prevention, Jacobson suggested using over-the-counter allergy meds, nasal sprays, and eye drops, plus stronger medications for those affected. He said keeping the windows and doors closed and using the air conditioning helped a lot. He also suggested showering more often, especially at night. Surgical face masks can also reduce symptoms associated with grass pollen. “If you have really bad symptoms, don’t be afraid to seek medical care,” Jacobson said.

