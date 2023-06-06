What causes record grass pollen in the Willamette Valley?

Dry, itchy eyes? Runny nose, sneezing? If you are in the Willamette Valley and experiencing any of these symptoms, it may be due to the unusually high grass pollen counts in the valley.

“Our weather has a lot to do with pollen counts,” said Dr. Craig Jacobson, US Medical Director. Oregon Allergy Associates in Eugene. “This year we had a very specific weather pattern, very wet and cool in March and April. Then the weather became dry and warm, all the pollen from the trees came, and the grass caught up, Pollen counts have just increased.” Gradually increase over time. “

Jacobson said tree pollen is high in early spring. Wild and cultivated grasses are now releasing record amounts of pollen into the air.

“If you’ve been watching pollen counts, you’ve seen the amount of pollen drop from high to very high. Here very high is for grass, 1 cubic meter 190 pollen grains per plant,” he said. It’s been going on for weeks and it’s getting higher and higher. “

Oregon Allergy Associates measures pollen counts daily. This screenshot is from June 5, 2023 of him.

Oregon Allergy Associates lists daily pollen counts at website . Jacobson said grass pollen counts have been very high over the last few days, with record levels of over 950. He expects that number to continue to grow.

“I don’t think we’ve peaked yet. I could be wrong, but if you look at what the weather is going to be like here over the next few days, we’re going to break through 1,000, which has been as high as 1,100 in the past. It looks like there is potential, within that range, but we have the potential to exceed that,” he said.

Jacobson said his office has had a lot of people with allergies and asthma this year. He says reducing exposure is the best way to alleviate symptoms. Others head to the coast where pollen counts are much lower. He said staying in an air-conditioned room can also help.

“If they were outside and had their eyes covered. Shower when you get home, and shower before you go to bed to avoid bringing pollen into your hair, clothes, etc. because it will stick to the

Many drugs are available over the counter, including antihistamines and eye drops, he said. There are also prescription drugs that can help. Jacobson said anyone feeling short of breath should consult a healthcare provider.

What about wearing a mask like N95?

“Well, N95 is more effective,” Jacobson said. But it helps. Note that the eyes catch pollen well, so eye covers may be worn. It flows through the nose, tear ducts and up to the nose. Therefore, it cannot be completely avoided. If you have allergies, you should definitely avoid riding in a convertible or biking with the windows open or in very hot weather. Then you can pick up a huge amount of pollen. “

According to Dr. Jacobson’s estimates, grass pollen counts have not yet peaked.

Jacobson said there is a large pollen release in the early morning, but Eugene is downwind. Their air samplers show hourly differences, he said.

“I mean, it’s been really breezy and windy in the afternoon, and when I’m reading the pollen, you’ll see those peaks in the windy afternoon. We see peaks in the afternoon,” he said. It releases early in the morning, so the peak is earlier than that. So it depends on where you are. “

