Health
Lack of sleep impairs odor memory, nematode study finds
Studies suggest that roundworms need adequate sleep to maintain memories associated with specific odors.
If you train yourself to avoid sweet scents, Caenorhabditis elegans (C. Elegance) worms remember it even after 16 hours unless the post-training nap is interrupted. However, interfering with sleep interferes with the critical changes in the nervous system involved in long-term memory formation.
The survey results are cell June 21paves the way for scientists to investigate more closely the processes that occur at the cellular and molecular level during sleep.
“This provides cellular answers to ancient questions about what the purpose of sleep is and how sleep is linked to memory,” said study co-author Noël Letoire, a cell biologist at the University of California, San Francisco. It can be done,” he said.
eat while sleeping
Study of many species including Drosophila2bees3rodentsFour And humans have shown that sleep is essential for long-term memory.
L’Etoile and her colleagues wanted to investigate whether this was also the case for: C. Elegance. Studying sleep in such simple organisms “might help us really understand the underlying mechanisms,” says neuroscientist Hannah Zwaka of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “We know individual synapses in animals, which other animals don’t have.”
According to L’Etoile, the study involved the unusual challenge of defining when a 1-millimetre-long worm is actually asleep. It can be distinguished as sleeping because it has no limbs and no observable distinct sleep stages. C. Elegance It is a difficult task to begin with the Awakened One.
Researchers used video-based imaging tools to observe hundreds of worms, which showed reduced movement, stereotyped postures, and appeared to “wake up” when exposed to a flashing blue light. , looked for obvious features of sleep.
During a nap, “the little bug straightens up with just a slight bend in the head,” L’Etoile says. They tend not to move around much, but they can’t resist sleep eating. “We’re eating less, but it’s not zero,” she says.
controlled connection
Memories are thought to exist at synapses, the junctions between neurons. Part of the process of consolidating memories involves reducing the number of synapses during sleep. This is thought to balance connections between neurons in the brain and keep them within proper limits.
With just 302 neurons, C. Elegance According to L’Etoile, this organism has the most streamlined nervous system of any living organism, and scientists have mapped its entire connectome—all the neurons and the web of synapses that connect them. . This makes this species an ideal species for studying synaptic changes that occur during sleep.
To test the worms’ memory, the researchers trained them to ignore the sweet smell of the compound butanone, which they normally find appealing. The research team did this by associating odors with food elimination.
This nematode detects the odor of butanone using neurons called AWC that connect to a pair of neurons called AIY. The authors showed that training worms to avoid odors by inducing green fluorescence at synapses using an imaging tool called GRASP reduced the number of AWC-AIY synapses in the nervous system.
Worms also tended to rest after training. To test whether this post-training nap was necessary to maintain odor memory, the researchers disrupted the worms’ sleep by gently shaking them and removing food every 15 minutes. bottom.
The worms that enjoyed uninterrupted sleep immediately after odor training stopped responding to butanone odors after 16 hours. However, those who were sleep-deprived for the first hour or two after training had stronger synaptic connections than those whose sleep was undisturbed, and remembered to wean off the butanone after 16 hours.
“Once the smell becomes a memory, you need sleep,” L’Etoile says. This result suggests that the C. elegans has a significant sleep period of 1-2 hours after training, during which memory is consolidated. When the worms’ sleep was disturbed 2–6 hours after training, it did not have the same effect on memory retention.
For neuroscientist David Leisen of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, the next step would be to study the biochemical mechanisms by which sleep behavior causes changes in synapse number and strength.
