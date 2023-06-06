What Experts Know About Links

Living with migraines can already make your day feel unpredictable. Will a late lunch trigger a migraine in him all day, or will a sleepless night lead to an excruciatingly painful day?

Add to that the still ambiguous effects of the lingering new coronavirus, and the situation may seem even more uncertain. A 2022 study found that one in eight patients suffer from persistent symptoms after COVID-19. lancet — and experts continue to study more about the effects of COVID-19 and migraines, especially over the long term.

In the 2021 meta-analysis published in scientific report, Researchers found that fatigue (58%) was the most common long-term symptom in patients with COVID-19, followed by headache (44%).

Another study published in 2021 Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology We found the following neurological symptoms to be the most common:

Brain Fog (81%)

Headache (68%)

Numbness/tingling (60%)

Taste changes (59%)

Loss of sense of smell (55%)

Muscle pain/pain (55%)

Here’s what you need to know about the research behind long-term COVID-19 and migraines, and what to do if you get migraines after infection.

Distinguishing between symptoms of COVID-19 and long-term COVID-19

Headache is the most common neurological symptom associated with COVID-19, according to a 2022 study published in the journal Creus. Headaches identified with COVID-19 are mostly migraines, tension-type headaches, or cough-type headaches that occur in the front or back of the head.

“Headache is a fairly common symptom of COVID-19 and in some cases the most prominent symptom of COVID-19,” he said. Dr. Matthew Robbins, a neurologist at Weill Cornell Medicine. “In many cases, the headache can last longer than the presence of the virus itself.”

Researchers have also known for decades about a new condition called daily persistent headaches. Experts suspect that the sudden onset of moderate to severe symptoms may be triggered by an infection or other trigger. When people contract viral or bacterial infections, such as COVID-19, Epstein-Barr virus (the main cause of “things”), salmonella, E. coli, and meningitis, new daily Persistent headaches often develop. Cleveland Clinic.

And, of course, headaches are a long-term symptom of COVID-19. However, if the headache is due to long-term COVID-19 or other causes, it can be difficult to analyze.

“Headaches are very common across the board,” says Dr. Robbins. “And 12 percent of people get migraines each year, which is a lot. It can be hard, but it happens.”

A migraine is a headache that causes severe throbbing pain or a throbbing sensation, generally on one side of the head. mayo clinic. It is often accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and extreme sensitivity to light and sound. A migraine attack can last hours or days, and the pain can be severe and disabling.

Factors That May Cause Migraine Headaches With Prolonged COVID-19

There may be three potential causes of migraines associated with prolonged COVID-19 Dr. Jagdish KubchandaniProfessor of Public Health at New Mexico State University:

Binding of the viral spike protein to receptors in the brain and spinal cord

Covid-19 systemic inflammation that can cause headaches

Release of other chemicals from COVID-19 inflammation or direct COVID-19 inflammation

“There are a lot of potential mechanisms that make a lot of sense biologically,” says Dr. Kuvchandani.

A recent 2023 preprint study (that is, not yet peer-reviewed) found that Bio Rxiv, hyperinflammation was involved in triggering the development of headache symptoms associated with symptoms after COVID-19. The researchers point out that persistent inflammation potentially contributes to the development of persistent, long-lasting COVID-19 headaches.

IIn case of autoimmune activation with inflammation, other parts of the body may also be affected.

“The same thing can happen in joints and other parts of the body,” says Dr. Robbins. “Possibly, the novel coronavirus itself may trigger autoimmune activation with inflammation and the release of molecules called cytokines, which are present in the nervous system and cause pain.”

Also, if you have a family history of COVID-19, you may be more prone to migraines after COVID-19.

“One of the things I’ve seen in people who have no real history of migraines, but who get COVID-19 and then have frequent migraine-like headaches is migraine headaches. “There is often a family history of the disease,” says Dr. Robbins.

On the other hand, in the 2021 survey, Migraine sufferers may be at increased risk of new coronavirus infection in general. Participants with migraines had higher incidence of COVID-19 and reported worsening of COVID-19 symptoms, but were more likely to receive medical care than participants without migraines. was also low.

What if I had migraine headaches before COVID-19 started?

For people with migraines, the pain may get worse if COVID-19 lasts longer.

“Covid-19 often causes migraines in people who already have migraines,” says Dr. Robbins.

People who previously experienced occasional headaches or episodic migraines may develop more chronic migraines during prolonged COVID-19. Additionally, some people may witness new-onset migraines, one of the most common types of headaches reported after COVID-19.

“It depends on a number of factors, including individual profile, headache risk, history of chronic illness, and lifestyle,” says Dr. Kuvchandani.

What to do if you start getting headaches after COVID-19

It is difficult to predict who will develop new headaches or migraines after being infected with COVID-19. So the best course of action is to monitor your symptoms and stay in close contact with your doctor.

“Timely detection of migraines and long-lasting headaches is key to profiling headache characteristics in people after COVID-19,” he says. get married

If you have a migraine attack, your health care provider may prescribe treatment. Long-standing coronavirus-related migraines respond well to conventional migraine treatments, Dr. Kuvchandani added.

Common preventive treatments for migraines are also commonly used for other medical purposes, such as blood pressure medications, antidepressants, and epilepsy medications. johns hopkins medicine.

“A fairly small number of people can turn migraine into chronic migraine, which should be avoided at all costs,” says Dr. Robbins. “To solve this problem, it is very important to identify and follow up closely those who have COVID-19 and are experiencing headaches or who already have frequent migraine headaches. .”

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle in general also helps manage migraine attacks. In fact, according to Johns Hopkins University, frequent migraines with neurological symptoms are best treated prophylactically, usually with dietary modifications, lifestyle changes, vitamins, and daily prescription medications. done by a combination of

Keeping a record of your symptoms may help. The good news is that in many cases, headaches can go away over time, says Dr. Kuvchandani. However, it is important to always consult your doctor about any changes in symptoms.

