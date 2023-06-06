Health
CDC reports alarming increase in childhood intracranial infections in US
Intracranial infections are relatively rare in children. However, in October 2022, an unusual surge was reported to the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD). This increase in intracranial infections with severe symptoms appears to be part of a nationwide pattern of increased cases in the first two years of the pandemic.
recently Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) In this report, released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), researchers identify clusters of intracranial infections and identify risk factors responsible for the increase.
study: Notes from the Field: Pediatric Intracranial Infections—Clark County, Nevada, January-December 2022. Image credit: Kateryna Kon / Shutterstock.com
Increased cases of intracranial infections
The researchers conducted two studies comparing the number of cases observed and expected between January 2015 and December 2022. This data was then updated with later data and the study period was extended to March 2023.
The first study included hospitals in Clark County, Nevada, and used hospital discharge data to calculate historical medians. This was subsequently updated using admissions data from 37 tertiary referral children’s hospitals in 19 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southern and Western states and the District of Columbia to determine national trends. .
Children younger than 18 years with documented intracranial abscesses and granulomas or epidural and subdural abscesses at any stage of diagnosis or treatment were included in the study. Of note, none of these cases had prior trauma or surgical intervention for nerve palsy.
During the study period, Clark County had a median of 1 case diagnosed each quarter. However, in the four years before the onset of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the incidence of intracranial infections was 0.5 per quarter, compared with the first In two years, the rate increased to 1.5 cases per quarter.
Between May 2020 and May 2021, monthly cases were below the median baseline. The number of cases then increased from August 2021 and remained above the median baseline until March 2023. Nevertheless, the number of cases did not exceed the maximum reported before the study period until December 2022.
In December 2022, cases of intracranial infections reached a peak well above the maximum, with about 60 cases per month. After January 2023, the number of infected people stopped increasing. However, it remained above the maximum until March 2023. This pattern was observed in all regions included in this study.
Identified risk factors
Of the 18 confirmed cases in southern Nevada in 2022, 12 were male, with a median age of 12 years. A total of 15 patients required craniotomy to drain intracranial pus, with a median hospital stay of 15 days.
Most children presented with cold-like symptoms prior to hospitalization. However, some people report a headache with or without fever. Most patients visited the emergency department (ED) before final admission.
The median time from symptom onset to hospitalization was 7 days. In his 50% of cases the child went swimming in the last month. However, no common pool location was reported.
The highest number of cases were reported during the winter months of 2022 and 2023, when high levels of respiratory virus were circulating. In particular, viral infections of the respiratory tract and sinuses are associated with intracranial infections in children. However, other demographic and clinical attributes of the affected population changed throughout the study period.
The increase in intracranial abscesses in children may be due in part to increased exposure to respiratory pathogens since the repeal of mask mandates in Nevada.
What is the impact?
The pattern of low pre-pandemic case numbers, followed by a slow increase from mid-2021 and a significant increase by the end of 2022 has been consistent across the United States.
In this analysis in a large geographically diverse network of children’s hospitals, both nationally and in U.S. Census Bureau regions, an increase in pediatric intracranial infections will begin in mid-2021 and will continue in the winter of 2022-2023. showed a large increase.“
Intracranial infections in children remain a rare occurrence, despite an increase in the number of infections at the end of 2022. However, these infections are often complications of respiratory and sinus infections.
of CDC recommends that everyone under the age of 18 continue with recommended vaccinations, including influenza and COVID-19.“
Vaccination against these respiratory viruses can help curb the surge in respiratory infections in children and reduce the incidence of intracranial infections.
References:
- Penny, JA, Chan, Y., Bragg, T., other. (2023). Notes from the Field: Pediatric Intracranial Infections—Clark County, Nevada, January-December 2022. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR). doi: 10.15585/mmwr.mm7222a4.
- Accorsi, EK, M. Hall, Hirsch, Alabama, other. (2023). Notes from the Field: Pediatric Intracranial Infection Update — 19 States and the District of Columbia, January 2016 to March 2023. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR). doi: 10.15585/mmwr.mm7222a5
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230605/CDC-reports-an-alarming-rise-in-pediatric-intracranial-infections-in-the-US.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google has reportedly slashed more than 1 million square feet of office space in Sunnyvale’s Mountain View.news
- CDC reports alarming increase in childhood intracranial infections in US
- Rare earthquake strikes northern Gulf of Mexico, USGS confirms
- Members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf threatened to quit the party, claims Imran Khan
- Mike Pence’s chances of beating Donald Trump, according to the polls
- Turkey’s inflation falls below 40% in May as Erdogan forms economic team
- US military releases video of Chinese warship crossing US destroyer in Taiwan Strait
- Long before the Barbie icon got the Hollywood treatment, she was ‘born’ with Jewish roots
- tech-i 56: complete production at the new ORF media campus
- China’s Debt Troubles | FinancialTimes
- Claiming to have received tickets, President Joko Widodo assures that he will watch Coldplay concert at Gelora Bung Karno
- Is this the weirdest scene of 2023? The Grease Prequel Attempts To Ignore The Actor’s Departure – With Hilarious Results