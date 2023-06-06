CDC reports alarming increase in childhood intracranial infections in US

Intracranial infections are relatively rare in children. However, in October 2022, an unusual surge was reported to the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD). This increase in intracranial infections with severe symptoms appears to be part of a nationwide pattern of increased cases in the first two years of the pandemic.

recently Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) In this report, released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), researchers identify clusters of intracranial infections and identify risk factors responsible for the increase.

study: Notes from the Field: Pediatric Intracranial Infections—Clark County, Nevada, January-December 2022. Image credit: Kateryna Kon / Shutterstock.com

Increased cases of intracranial infections

The researchers conducted two studies comparing the number of cases observed and expected between January 2015 and December 2022. This data was then updated with later data and the study period was extended to March 2023.

The first study included hospitals in Clark County, Nevada, and used hospital discharge data to calculate historical medians. This was subsequently updated using admissions data from 37 tertiary referral children’s hospitals in 19 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southern and Western states and the District of Columbia to determine national trends. .

Children younger than 18 years with documented intracranial abscesses and granulomas or epidural and subdural abscesses at any stage of diagnosis or treatment were included in the study. Of note, none of these cases had prior trauma or surgical intervention for nerve palsy.

During the study period, Clark County had a median of 1 case diagnosed each quarter. However, in the four years before the onset of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the incidence of intracranial infections was 0.5 per quarter, compared with the first In two years, the rate increased to 1.5 cases per quarter.

Between May 2020 and May 2021, monthly cases were below the median baseline. The number of cases then increased from August 2021 and remained above the median baseline until March 2023. Nevertheless, the number of cases did not exceed the maximum reported before the study period until December 2022.

In December 2022, cases of intracranial infections reached a peak well above the maximum, with about 60 cases per month. After January 2023, the number of infected people stopped increasing. However, it remained above the maximum until March 2023. This pattern was observed in all regions included in this study.

Identified risk factors

Of the 18 confirmed cases in southern Nevada in 2022, 12 were male, with a median age of 12 years. A total of 15 patients required craniotomy to drain intracranial pus, with a median hospital stay of 15 days.

Most children presented with cold-like symptoms prior to hospitalization. However, some people report a headache with or without fever. Most patients visited the emergency department (ED) before final admission.

The median time from symptom onset to hospitalization was 7 days. In his 50% of cases the child went swimming in the last month. However, no common pool location was reported.

The highest number of cases were reported during the winter months of 2022 and 2023, when high levels of respiratory virus were circulating. In particular, viral infections of the respiratory tract and sinuses are associated with intracranial infections in children. However, other demographic and clinical attributes of the affected population changed throughout the study period.

The increase in intracranial abscesses in children may be due in part to increased exposure to respiratory pathogens since the repeal of mask mandates in Nevada.

What is the impact?

The pattern of low pre-pandemic case numbers, followed by a slow increase from mid-2021 and a significant increase by the end of 2022 has been consistent across the United States.

In this analysis in a large geographically diverse network of children’s hospitals, both nationally and in U.S. Census Bureau regions, an increase in pediatric intracranial infections will begin in mid-2021 and will continue in the winter of 2022-2023. showed a large increase.“

Intracranial infections in children remain a rare occurrence, despite an increase in the number of infections at the end of 2022. However, these infections are often complications of respiratory and sinus infections.

of CDC recommends that everyone under the age of 18 continue with recommended vaccinations, including influenza and COVID-19.“

Vaccination against these respiratory viruses can help curb the surge in respiratory infections in children and reduce the incidence of intracranial infections.