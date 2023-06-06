If your lifeline is a cancer-causing mutation





Nothing beats the shock of finding out you have cancer. Except, perhaps, knowing that its survival rate is 2 percent. In 2004 Scott Nelson suffered a double blow. That’s when he had an ultrasound scan found a large tumor on his pancreas. His only chance of survival was to have it reduced enough to be surgically removed. After being diagnosed in Hudson, Wisconsin, Nelson visited Edward Greenno, a hematologist and oncologist at M Health Fairview. Greenno is currently the medical director of the Masonic Cancer Clinic at M University. Greenno spearheaded a clinical trial of intensive chemotherapy to shrink tumors. And it happened. Nelson’s cancer, caused by the infamous BRCA2 oncogene, shrunk to the point where it could be removed in just a few months. He benefited from a then-unknown link between cancers caused by BRCA2 and chemotherapy drugs that were particularly effective against such tumors and happened to be part of clinical trials. rice field. His experience led to genetic testing and routine screening of his seven siblings, five of whom have been confirmed to have a BRCA2 mutation. So far, eight families with this mutation have stopped early cancer progression. rematch This year (2023), Nelson is participating in a clinical trial testing the ability of a drug called a PARP inhibitor to shrink prostate cancer. “We have very good evidence from other clinical trials that PARP inhibitors work very well in patients with BRCA2 mutations,” said study leader Emmanuel Antonarakis, an oncologist at M Health Fairview. . “If Scott didn’t have the BRCA2 mutation, there would literally be no other mutations.” [presurgery] options for him. “So, paradoxically, the BRCA2 mutation that could have caused prostate cancer was also his salvation.” In March, Nelson’s prostate tumor shrunk sufficiently and was successfully removed. Learn more about Scott Nelson’s experience.

