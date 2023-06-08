‘It’s not worth it’ | Fatal case of meningitis among Texans undergoing plastic surgery in Mexico





As of June 7, 18 Texans have contracted fungal meningitis from plastic surgery in Matamoros, Mexico. Three people have died so far.

AUSTIN, Texas — Fatal cases of meningitis have sprung up across Texas after some people underwent elective surgery in Mexico. of KVUE Defender We are tracking an increase in fungal meningitis cases associated with two clinics in Matamoros, Mexico. Now, state health officials have told KVUE that anyone who had surgery at the two clinics should seek treatment. In February, Vidor’s Lauren Robinson headed to Matamoros, Mexico for plastic surgery. “I mean, the results were great. Everything was fine. She started going back to work, but after that she kept telling me all the time, ‘Hey, you know, I have a headache.’ Something’s wrong,'” Garrett Robinson of Lauren said. Robinson’s husband. Garrett Robinson spoke with KVUE’s sister station in Beaumont At the time, Lauren Robinson was hospitalized in Galveston. After he battled a fungal meningitis infection and suffered multiple strokes, she died six days laterMay 31. “I don’t want anyone to go through what I went through and am still going through,” said Garrett Robinson. Her infections and others are believed to be linked to two clinics, the Riverside Surgical Center and Clinica K-3 in Matamoros. KVUE reached out to both clinics but received no response. With Dr. Jennifer Schford Texas Department of Health It states that these particular cases have something in common. “People with this fungal meningitis have an epidural, which means they have a small needle inserted in their back around the spinal cord and they are anesthetized that way,” Shuford says. the doctor said. According to the Mexican Medical Tourism AuthorityAbout 1.2 million Americans visit Mexico each year for medical tourism, and it is said that they can save 35% to 80% of the processing costs. As of May 16, five cases of fungal meningitis and one death were associated with work at these two clinics. As of June 7, plastic surgery in Matamoros has infected 18 Texans with fungal meningitis, and three have died so far. “The Matamoros clinic provided us with a list of patients they treated during the month they had known cases, but I think there were some who were not on that list,” Schford said. the doctor said. Dr. Schford said an outbreak is unlikely because it is not commonly transmitted from person to person. However, anyone who has worked in the area should be tested. “Symptoms can start slowly, but then you start having headaches, fevers, and stiff neck,” Dr. Schford says. “Recommended assessments are brain imaging, or MRI, and spinal fluid assessment by lumbar puncture.” Robinson said none of it was worth it. “If your wife pesters you like she did me, say, ‘I really want to go. Don’t piss me off. It’s not worth it.’That’s it,’ said Robinson. Ford Sanders speaks out on social media: Facebook|twitter|Instagram KVUE on social media: Facebook|twitter|Instagram|YouTube

