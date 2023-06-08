Potentially Dangerous Bacteria Found in Gulf of Texas Causes Concerns





“It actually resembles tuberculosis, but the disease is important because it can cause abscesses not only on the skin but also on organs.”

Corpus Christi, Texas — scientist Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi told 3NEWS about a deadly bacterium called Burkholderia pseudomalley found in the Gulf of Mexico. The deadly bacterium was first discovered in Mississippi, USA, where three people were infected but eventually recovered. Gregory Bach, an associate professor of biology and biomedicine at the university, said he and others are constantly taking water and soil samples for their studies, but the bacteria have not yet appeared. said. “Given our country’s tropical and subtropical climates, I suspect that the disease has probably been around for a long time and unfortunately no one has had it,” he says. Buck said the bacterium is so dangerous that a Level 3 lab is needed to work with it. “It’s actually similar to tuberculosis, but because the disease can cause abscesses in organs, it’s not just skin, it can cause abscesses in any organ, including the brain and other internal organs. This disease is important,” he said. Since the university does not have a Level 3 lab, Buck said he would immediately send any bacterial samples to the local health department, which has a Level 3 lab. The sample will eventually be shipped to Austin for further analysis. The Centers for Disease Control is actively tracking the bacterium because it finally made it to the United States. Deadly bacteria can be found in either Gulf waters or lakes. Even the Nueces River could carry it underwater. Buck said it can also be found in soil. He advises always wearing gloves when gardening because you have about a 50% chance of surviving if you get sick from germs. More from 3News on KIIITV.com: Subscribe to our YouTube channel Enjoy daily news and exclusive extended interviews. Any news tips? 3 Tell me! e-mail [email protected] If you have any questions or need more information, we will be in touch about your story. We know that some stories are inherently sensitive. Please let us know if you wish to remain anonymous.

