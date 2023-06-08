Study finds that some patients with rectal cancer may be able to omit radiation exposure

Share on Pinterest A new study finds that certain forms of rectal cancer may not require radiation. PER Image/Stock Sea A new study finds that some rectal cancer patients may be able to forgo radiation therapy.

Five years later, researchers found that people who received chemotherapy alone before surgery were as effective as those who received both chemotherapy and radiation before surgery. A large clinical trial has shown that some people with locally advanced rectal cancer may be able to skip radiation therapy without affecting survival. Pelvic radiation therapy is the standard treatment for this type of cancer, but serious side effects can occur. The rectum is the last few inches of the large intestine and is the part closest to the anus. It lies inside the pelvis, which is densely populated with organs, including the reproductive organs. Radiation exposure in this area is cause Changes in bowel habits, inflammation of the bladder and weakening of the pelvic bones. There is also the risk of infertility, especially in women. The results of the study were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting in early June. paper in the New England Journal of Medicine. “The conclusion is [of this study] That means that some rectal cancer patients don’t need radiation therapy,” he said. Ahsaneh BulgeA medical oncologist at City of Hope in Duarte, Calif., who was not involved in the study, told Healthline. The new method is ‘essentially more favorable treatment’ [for these patients]Radiation has long-term side effects,” she added. Doctor. JungonA hematologist-oncologist at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles was not involved in the study and said the results would have a direct impact on the treatment of this type of tumor. rectal cancer. “This is what we call ‘practice-changing research,’ and clinicians can take these findings and start applying them to patients in their clinics as early as tomorrow,” he said. told Healthline.

More than 1,100 people with locally advanced rectal cancer participated in the trial, which means the rectal cancer has not spread to other parts of the body. Some people were excluded from the trial because their tumors were too advanced in the rectum or too low in the rectum, making them high-risk patients. People were randomly assigned to receive one or both of the standard treatments for this type of cancer. chemotherapy and radiation Before surgery — or chemotherapy alone before surgery. The chemotherapy used during treatment was a combination of three separate agents administered over six sessions. People in the standard care group received one chemotherapy drug. Both groups had the option of receiving additional chemotherapy after surgery at the physician’s discretion. Five years later, researchers found that people who received chemotherapy alone before surgery were as effective as those who received both chemotherapy and radiation before surgery. Results showed that key outcomes such as disease-free survival, overall survival, and cancer recurrence rate were nearly identical for the two treatments. Being able to avoid radiation without compromising survival could mean a better quality of life for people, including reducing the risk of fertility and sexual dysfunction. As part of the study, researchers also collected data on people’s side effects and quality of life. These results were announced separately on June 4th. Journal of Clinical Oncology. Researchers found that people who did not receive radiation therapy had lower rates of diarrhea and bowel dysfunction. However, some side effects, such as anxiety, were lower in the radiotherapy group. Anorexia and constipation. Twelve months after surgery, the group not receiving radiotherapy had a lower incidence of fatigue and neurological symptoms, and had better sexual function.

Gong said the goal of the new study was not to eliminate radiation therapy entirely as a treatment for rectal cancer, but to identify a subset of patients who would benefit from omitting radiation therapy while maintaining survival outcomes. It was pointed out that In fact, “this could be a clinically meaningful subset of patients because we see intermediate-risk rectal tumors frequently in our clinic,” he said. . Although new treatments offer new options for patients and doctors, radiation therapy may still be required before surgery in some cases. For example, some patients assigned to the chemotherapy-only group in this study ended up receiving the same chemotherapy and radiation therapy as the standard care group. This included people who were unable to complete at least five chemotherapy sessions due to drug side effects or other reasons. They also included people whose primary tumors did not decrease by at least 20% after six-drug chemotherapy, but only 9%. This aspect of the study protocol ensured that people in the group received the most effective treatment for each particular situation. “It was like a built-in safety plan,” Gong said. “The researchers wanted to make sure they didn’t sacrifice efficacy.”