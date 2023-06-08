Health
Study finds that some patients with rectal cancer may be able to omit radiation exposure
- A new study finds that some rectal cancer patients may be able to forgo radiation therapy.
- More than 1,100 people with locally advanced rectal cancer participated in the trial, which means the cancer has not spread to other parts of the body.
- Five years later, researchers found that people who received chemotherapy alone before surgery were as effective as those who received both chemotherapy and radiation before surgery.
A large clinical trial has shown that some people with locally advanced rectal cancer may be able to skip radiation therapy without affecting survival.
Pelvic radiation therapy is the standard treatment for this type of cancer, but serious side effects can occur.
The rectum is the last few inches of the large intestine and is the part closest to the anus. It lies inside the pelvis, which is densely populated with organs, including the reproductive organs.
Radiation exposure in this area is cause Changes in bowel habits, inflammation of the bladder and weakening of the pelvic bones. There is also the risk of infertility, especially in women.
The results of the study were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting in early June. paper in the New England Journal of Medicine.
“The conclusion is [of this study] That means that some rectal cancer patients don’t need radiation therapy,” he said. Ahsaneh BulgeA medical oncologist at City of Hope in Duarte, Calif., who was not involved in the study, told Healthline.
The new method is ‘essentially more favorable treatment’ [for these patients]Radiation has long-term side effects,” she added.
Doctor. JungonA hematologist-oncologist at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles was not involved in the study and said the results would have a direct impact on the treatment of this type of tumor. rectal cancer.
“This is what we call ‘practice-changing research,’ and clinicians can take these findings and start applying them to patients in their clinics as early as tomorrow,” he said. told Healthline.
More than 1,100 people with locally advanced rectal cancer participated in the trial, which means the rectal cancer has not spread to other parts of the body.
Some people were excluded from the trial because their tumors were too advanced in the rectum or too low in the rectum, making them high-risk patients.
People were randomly assigned to receive one or both of the standard treatments for this type of cancer. chemotherapy and radiation Before surgery — or chemotherapy alone before surgery.
The chemotherapy used during treatment was a combination of three separate agents administered over six sessions. People in the standard care group received one chemotherapy drug.
Both groups had the option of receiving additional chemotherapy after surgery at the physician’s discretion.
Five years later, researchers found that people who received chemotherapy alone before surgery were as effective as those who received both chemotherapy and radiation before surgery.
Results showed that key outcomes such as disease-free survival, overall survival, and cancer recurrence rate were nearly identical for the two treatments.
Being able to avoid radiation without compromising survival could mean a better quality of life for people, including reducing the risk of fertility and sexual dysfunction.
As part of the study, researchers also collected data on people’s side effects and quality of life. These results were announced separately on June 4th. Journal of Clinical Oncology.
Researchers found that people who did not receive radiation therapy had lower rates of diarrhea and bowel dysfunction. However, some side effects, such as anxiety, were lower in the radiotherapy group. Anorexia and constipation.
Twelve months after surgery, the group not receiving radiotherapy had a lower incidence of fatigue and neurological symptoms, and had better sexual function.
Gong said the goal of the new study was not to eliminate radiation therapy entirely as a treatment for rectal cancer, but to identify a subset of patients who would benefit from omitting radiation therapy while maintaining survival outcomes. It was pointed out that
In fact, “this could be a clinically meaningful subset of patients because we see intermediate-risk rectal tumors frequently in our clinic,” he said. .
Although new treatments offer new options for patients and doctors, radiation therapy may still be required before surgery in some cases.
For example, some patients assigned to the chemotherapy-only group in this study ended up receiving the same chemotherapy and radiation therapy as the standard care group.
This included people who were unable to complete at least five chemotherapy sessions due to drug side effects or other reasons.
They also included people whose primary tumors did not decrease by at least 20% after six-drug chemotherapy, but only 9%.
This aspect of the study protocol ensured that people in the group received the most effective treatment for each particular situation.
“It was like a built-in safety plan,” Gong said. “The researchers wanted to make sure they didn’t sacrifice efficacy.”
Bulge said the study’s impact on rectal cancer treatment would be “substantial,” given the number of people who could potentially be targeted by the new treatment.
Approximately 46,000 people are diagnosed with rectal cancer each year, according to the US.
“We believe that about 20,000 of these people (with stage 2 or 3 cancer) can benefit from this approach, which does not require radiation therapy in addition to chemotherapy or surgery.” study author Dr. Johnson said. Deb Shrugsaid a gastrointestinal oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. news release.
This result is particularly important for people diagnosed with rectal cancer at a young age, where preserving fertility is an important concern.
“About 30% of rectal cancer patients are under the age of 50,” said Barzi. “Because they are young people, the results of this study, including the quality of life component, may be of real importance to their decision making.”
There is also a difference. intensity of treatment It can influence people’s decisions about which treatment to choose.
Preoperative chemotherapy and radiation therapy requires 28 daily visits over five and a half weeks. Chemotherapy alone, as done in the new study, requires only six visits over 12 weeks.
For patients who choose chemotherapy alone before surgery, “there is some freedom in terms of scheduling, which is worth it,” Bulge said. “Particularly young patients, those in the formative years of life, may be at school or at work.”
whole, “[the new treatment method] “This is a welcome addition,” she said, “providing new options for patients and new opportunities for shared decision-making between patients and physicians.”
Gong said treatment decisions need to involve the patient as well as a multidisciplinary team of medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, surgical oncologists, and pathologists.
“The whole team will decide which patients are candidates for treatment.” [new] We have to choose regimens and other routes of treatment,” he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/study-finds-some-people-with-rectal-cancer-may-be-able-to-skip-radiation
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What is a Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP)?
- Study finds that some patients with rectal cancer may be able to omit radiation exposure
- Modi to address American Indians in Washington on June 23
- UK may need more P-8s to expand security ambitions
- Françoise Gilot, whose art transcended her relationship with Picasso, dies at 101 | Smart News
- Beech Academy students head to Lords to try and keep the national table cricket crown
- Forsyth County student to pursue career in fashion design
- Trump announced that the docs are a target in the case, often a prelude to an indictment
- Potentially Dangerous Bacteria Found in Gulf of Texas Causes Concerns
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan convicted under counter-terrorism law after killing of SC lawyer
- China is always open to dialogue; What is essential is the management of the whole process_Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the United States of America
- Jokowi to boost bilateral ties during visit to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar – Asia and the Pacific