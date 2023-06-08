Connect with us

Covid-19 vaccine clinics to be held at senior centers across Wood County in June – BG Independent News

 


Wood County Health Department nurse Amy Jones will get the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021.

June 7, 2023

The Wood County Health Department is working with the Wood County Aging Commission to make the COVID-19 vaccine available at senior centers throughout the county during the month of June. Clinics are held at:

  • Perrysburg Senior Center, Wednesday, June 7, 9-11am
  • WCCOA Bowling Green, Tuesday, June 13, 8:30-10:30 am
  • Rossford Senior Center, Wednesday, June 14, 9-11am
  • Wayne Senior Center, Friday, June 16, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Grand Rapids Senior Center, Tuesday, June 20, 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm
  • Walbridge Senior Center, Wednesday, June 21, 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • WCCOA Bowling Green, Thursday, June 22, 12:00pm to 2:00pm
  • Pemberville Senior Center, Wednesday, June 28, 12:00pm to 2:00pm

All clinics will offer the latest Moderna and Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccines that protect against the original virus. and new variant.

Up-to-date vaccination is particularly beneficial for adults over the age of 65, who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and who remain at high risk of developing serious illness.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for seniors who choose to get the latest vaccines,” said Benjamin Robison, the Wood County Health Commissioner. “We appreciate the support we have received from the Wood County Aging Commission in providing this opportunity.”

Everyone age 6 and older is eligible for one dose of the latest Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. People over the age of 65 can get one additional dose if it has been at least 4 months since they first renewed their COVID-19 vaccine.

Walk-ins are welcome at any clinic. To make an appointment, please call 419-292-6100 or schedule an appointment through ArmorVax.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. For other vaccine clinics, click here. Wood County Health.org [新型コロナウイルス感染症情報]Click.

The mission of the Wood County Health Department is to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles, and protect the health of everyone in Wood County. Our community health centers provide comprehensive medical services for men, women and children. We welcome all patients, regardless of ability to pay, including those who are uninsured or underinsured, and accept most third party insurances. For more information, please visit: Wood County Health.org.

Learn more about Jan Larson McLaughlin

