Are you allergic to certain foods? Watch out for food allergy symptoms





Certain foods can irritate the digestive system and cause inflammation and pain Food allergies are immune system disorders in which the body perceives certain food proteins as harmful and triggers an allergic reaction when the food is ingested. This is a common condition and its severity ranges from mild symptoms to a life-threatening reaction called anaphylaxis. When people with food allergies eat certain foods, the immune system misidentifies harmless food proteins as harmful substances and produces antibodies called immunoglobulin E or IgE. Keep reading as we share some of the common signs of food allergies. 10 signs of an allergic reaction to certain foods: 1. Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath This can be a sign of a severe allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis. Certain foods can narrow airways and make breathing difficult. Other symptoms of anaphylaxis include rapid heartbeat, dizziness, and loss of consciousness. 2. Hives, rashes, itching This is a common symptom of food allergies and usually occurs shortly after ingestion. In response to allergens, the body releases histamine, causing itching, redness, and swelling of the skin. 3. Swelling of the face, lips and tongue This may indicate an allergic reaction to food. A swollen tongue can block the airway and cause difficulty breathing. In such cases, immediate medical attention is required. 4. Abdominal pain, cramps, diarrhea These symptoms may indicate food allergies or food intolerances. Certain foods can irritate the digestive system and cause inflammation, which can lead to abdominal discomfort and diarrhea. 5. Nausea or vomiting Eating something your body is allergic to can cause nausea and vomiting. This is the body’s response to try to eliminate the allergen. 6. Wheezing and coughing Wheezing and coughing are common symptoms of an asthma attack and may be caused by food allergies. Some people develop asthma-like symptoms without a history of asthma. 7. headache or migraine Some food allergies can cause headaches and migraines. This is thought to be due to the release of histamine, which causes inflammation and vasodilation in the brain. 8. Fatigue or weakness Eating something your body is allergic to can cause fatigue and weakness due to the inflammatory response and the body’s attempts to fight the allergen. 9. Difficulty swallowing or speaking Swollen throats and tongues can make it difficult to speak and swallow. This is a sign of a severe allergic reaction and requires immediate medical attention. 10. Anxiety or a sense of impending doom Some people may experience anxiety and a feeling of impending doom before an allergic reaction occurs. This may be a psychological reaction to the knowledge that the allergen has been ingested, or it may be due to the release of adrenaline in response to the allergen. In conclusion, food allergies can manifest in a wide range of symptoms, from mild to severe. People should be aware of the signs and symptoms of food allergies and see a doctor if they experience any of them. Disclaimer: This content, including advice, is for general information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. For more information, always consult a specialist or your doctor. NDTV is not responsible for this information.

