1 in 3 people with type 2 diabetes in Austria stop treatment abruptly





A research team led by the Complexity Science Hub Vienna and the Medical University of Vienna Prevalence of type 2 diabetes I stayed in Austria for the first time as part of my research. In addition to confirming clear regional differences, we also uncovered some surprising numbers that were previously unknown. One in three people abruptly stop treatment and have gone without medication or checkups for at least a year. And, as this study also showed, this group had a higher mortality rate than those with diabetes who received regular care. The results are published in the latest issue. scientific report. Until now, data on the prevalence of diabetes in Austria have been based on estimates or surveys. But now, in the first-ever national scientific study of diabetes incidence, patients taking medications (hyperglycemic drugs) and medical monitoring of blood sugar levels (HbA1c) between 2012 and 2017 The exact number of patients has been identified. It sheds light on a group whose size was unknown until now. Of the 746,184 patients analyzed, approximately 268,680, more women than men (140,960), discontinued treatment or disease monitoring for at least 1 year. In this group, the researchers were also able to demonstrate significantly higher mortality. The cause of death for members of this subgroup is unknown, and a causal relationship between treatment discontinuation and death has not been proven, although from a clinical point of view some association cannot be ruled out. “ Alexandra Kautzky-Willer, Principal Investigator, MedUni Vienna Third School of Medicine Especially for people with diabetes, willingness to seek treatment plays an important role in avoiding as many serious complications as possible, such as cardiovascular disease, renal failure, blindness and neuropathy. Analysis of datasets covering the services provided The researchers obtained their findings by analyzing national data on services provided collected by the Dachverband der Sozialversicherungsträger, the umbrella organization of Austria’s social insurance institutions. “We have developed a new epidemiological model of diabetes progression to allow us to identify patients with diabetes who have stopped or temporarily interrupted their treatment,” said Peter Klimek, principal investigator at Complexity Science Hub Vienna. said. New Diabetes Cluster Confirmed in Western Austria In addition to revealing trends related to diabetes incidence, the new procedure also revealed substantial regional differences in Austria, which were disaggregated at district level for the first time. Incidence maps corroborate the East-West disparities identified in previous studies, showing that the highest incidence was found in northeastern Austria, particularly Bruck/Leitha, but not in the western (Imst and Schwaz districts). ) have also revealed new diabetes clusters. Same for Innsbruckstadt). “These new outbreaks require as much attention as the large number of people who are discontinuing diabetes treatment,” concluded Dr. Alexandra Kautsky-Willer. Further studies will explore the reasons why patients stop or temporarily discontinue treatment so that targeted measures can be taken. sauce: Complexity Science Hub Vienna Reference magazines: Caleta, M., other. (2023) Diabetes prevalence trends in Austria 2013-2017. scientific report. doi.org/10.1038/s41598-023-35806-0.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230607/Study-One-in-three-people-with-Type-2-diabetes-in-Austria-suddenly-stop-treatment.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos