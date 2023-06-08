Most adults with diabetes do not get immediate outpatient care after being hospitalized for heart failure.





More than half of Alabama’s Medicaid-eligible adults with type 2 diabetes did not receive follow-up care within the recommended two weeks after hospitalization for newly diagnosed heart failure, according to a new study. The analysis, published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, the open-access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association, found worse follow-up among African-American and Hispanic adults. This large, racially diverse study also found that African-American and Hispanic adults were less likely than similar white adults to see their primary care physician after hospital discharge. bottom. When African-American and Hispanic adults had follow-up, it was about two to three days later than white adults. Patients with type 2 diabetes are at increased risk of developing heart failure requiring hospitalization. American Heart Association guidelines recommend that patients hospitalized for heart failure receive outpatient follow-up for 7 to 14 days after discharge. Alabama is the 6th poorest state in the United States, but the 3rd most populous state. Diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. The state also has the highest rate of hospitalization for heart failure and the highest mortality rate from cardiovascular disease in the nation. Previous studies have shown that obesity and type 2 diabetes are among the risk factors for heart failure, disproportionately affecting people of lower socioeconomic status and increasing the risk of heart failure. The study’s findings “are likely indicative of system-related factors, such as problems in the transition of care between hospitals and clinics, and systemic racism that exists in the healthcare system,” said the study’s lead author. said Yulia Hodneva, M.D. , Assistant Professor of Medicine and Primary Care Physician at the University of Alabama School of Medicine, Birmingham. “This study highlights the need to develop interventions that promote guideline-based treatment and care for people with type 2 diabetes and heart failure, especially Medicaid recipients and people of underrepresented races and ethnicities. there is,” she said. Analysis revealed that most follow-up visits far exceeded the standard of care prescribed by guidelines. Thirty-one percent were seen between 3 weeks and up to 2 months after discharge.

Nearly 27% did not see a doctor during the 60-day study observation period.and

People who do not seek medical attention within 60 days of being discharged from the hospital are generally more likely to be male, African-American adults, Hispanic or other adults. We hope that this study will provoke additional, more in-depth studies to explain the reasons for the observed racial disparities and help develop interventions that facilitate rapid follow-up of these patients. “

Yulia Khodneva, MD, Ph.D., Assistant Professor and Primary Care Physician, University of Alabama School of Medicine The study was conducted in Alabama, so the results may not apply to other US states. Additionally, the study did not include people without Medicaid or commercial insurance plans for comparison. Study design: The researchers found that between 2010 and 2019, more than 9,800 adults with first-time hospitalization for type 2 diabetes and heart failure (mean age, 53 years; 65% females, 35% males) were eligible for Alabama Medicaid. reviewed the data.

More than 47% of those analyzed were African American adults. Approximately 42% were non-Hispanic white adults. And 11% were categorized as Hispanic, Asian, Native American, and Pacific Islander adults. Racial identification was based on self-reported information submitted by patients to Medicaid.

Nearly 20% of participants live in rural areas and over 80% live in urban areas or small towns. Disability was the reason for Medicaid eligibility in 92% of cases.

Researchers analyzed Medicaid claims for clinic visits for primary care and follow-up care, such as cardiology and endocrinology, within 60 days after hospital discharge. Co-authors and author disclosures are provided in the manuscript. This study was funded by the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Diseases, a division of the National Institutes of Health. University of Alabama (UAB) Diabetes Research Center. UAB COVID-19 Care-Affected Young Investigator Retention Program. and Forge Ahead Center. sauce: American Heart Association Reference magazines: Hodneva, Y. other. (2023) Disparities in postdischarge ambulatory care follow-up among diabetic Medicaid recipients hospitalized for heart failure. American Heart Association Journal. doi.org/10.1161/JAHA.122.029094.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230607/Most-adults-with-diabetes-do-not-receive-prompt-outpatient-care-after-heart-failure-hospitalization.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos