Health
This St. Thomas, Ontario woman uses her breast cancer experience to educate other patients
Katherine Jansen of St. Thomas, Ontario, believes that getting breast cancer four years ago was one of the best things that could have happened to her.
This is because receiving treatment during a pandemic, where Janssen, a registered nurse, struggles with post-operative care, including handling fluids that many other cancer patients drain from their bodies. Because I realized that She had a double mastectomy in 2019.
After a mastectomy, women often need to have tubes inserted into their breasts to drain excess fluid. This is because fluid buildup can cause discomfort and interfere with healing.
“I’m a nurse, so I know how to manage drains, but every time I turned around, the drain would get stuck on the doorknob or holder, and it drove me crazy,” she said.
“I was very concerned about the safety of other patients, and it made me wonder what would happen to other patients if I was struggling with drainage and treatment.”
This led to Jansen’s cancer coaching credential, which she now uses to focus on good health, healthy dietary choices, and managing the effects of stress on the body to improve cancer awareness. and educating others about prevention.
“I wanted to educate them on how they can manage their care while in the hospital because that knowledge is powerful for them and helps them feel confident in their choices. ‘ she said.
She also realized that there weren’t many options for comfortable and fashionable clothing for women with large post-operative drains, so she decided to allow patients to hold the drains in cotton shirts and gowns, allowing them to conform to their bodies. I thought I’d start with BRACA shirts to help you feel confident. .
Advocate care with confidence
Ms Janssen said she didn’t feel she was getting enough attention from the health workers during her treatment. pressure The system faced then. With this in mind, she wanted to work closely with her clients to ensure they felt supported in their journey.
“This was one of the things I really struggled with as a patient because I see a lot of patients every day and you are just a number in the system, so I rushed the process. I felt like I was being ripped off,” Jansen said.
Janssen is grateful that her cancer was found in its early stages so she didn’t have to undergo chemotherapy or radiation, but how disheartening it can be for patients to see their bodies change as a result of treatment. He said he understands what to do.
“It’s not easy to observe disfiguring situations,” Jansen said. “Apart from being physically painful, psychological conditioning can be quite traumatic.”
Wearing her shirt inspired confidence in her clients spread across Canada and New York. Currently retailing for about $125, including shipping and taxes, Jansen hopes through an educational program to raise enough money to donate the shirt to those in need.
Janssen’s coaching has enabled patients to form their own support groups, make positive health changes in their lives, and feel a sense of community during recovery. she said.
“When they are happy with the decisions they are making, they feel safe and confident to advocate for care. I hope to help my clients move beyond surgery and focus on a healthy lifestyle.” she said.
Sources
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/london/this-st-thomas-ont-woman-is-using-her-breast-cancer-journey-to-educate-other-patients-1.6869136
