Elkman J et al. Characterization of airway and esophageal inflammation in children with severe uncontrolled asthma. Presented at: American Thoracic Society International Conference; May 19-24, 2023. washington dc

Disclosure: The authors report no relevant financial disclosures.





Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: Forty-five percent of children with airway eosinophils had eosinophils on endobronchial biopsy without bronchoalveolar lavage eosinophils.

Bacterial bronchoalveolar lavage cultures were positive in 48% of patients. WASHINGTON — Children with uncontrolled severe asthma commonly have eosinophilic airway inflammation, according to data presented at the American Thoracic Society International Conference. This inflammation makes endobronchial biopsy an important tool to characterize airway eosinophils. Jessica L. Elkman, NP, PhDs and colleagues from the Department of Pediatric Respiratory Medicine at New York University Langon Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital write.





Children with severe uncontrolled asthma often have eosinophilic airway inflammation. Image: Adobe Stock



The researchers performed the following retrospective analysis. children with severe uncontrolled asthma Patients who underwent bronchoscopy with bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL), endobronchial biopsy (EBB), and esophageal endoscopy with biopsy (EsB). Sixty-four patients underwent bronchoscopy, 40 of which combined with esophagoscopy. Of her 47 patients with airway eosinophils, 21 (45%) had her EBB eosinophils but not BAL eosinophils. Researchers call the following relationship: Severe airway eosinophilia and EsB eosinophils significantly increased (X2 (1, N = 40) = 8.8; P. = .003), with a specificity of 84%. In addition, the investigators found that 35 (55%) of the patients had severe BAL neutrophilism (42%), 25 (39%) had EBB-based neutrophil infiltration, and 31 (48%) had stated that he had a positive bacterial BAL culture (10Four CFU/mL). A positive bacterial BAL culture was associated with severe BAL neutrophils (X2 (1, N=64) = 4.3; P. = .037) and the presence of an EBB neutrophil infiltrate (X2 (1N = 64) = 4, P. = .046). The investigators also reported that 34 patients (53%) had thickening of the reticular basement membrane. This thickening was not associated with the presence of EBB eosinophils, severe airway eosinophilia, or neutrophil infiltration in the EBB, but was significantly associated with EBB eosinophils (X). the researchers wrote.2 (1, N = 40) = 4.8; P. = .03). Finally, the investigators found that of 40 EsB patients, 14 (35%) had reflux esophagitis and 9 (23%) had eosinophilic esophagitis. The researchers called eosinophilic airway inflammation common in children with severe uncontrolled asthma, and said EBB was important in properly assessing and characterizing airway eosinophils. Researchers noted that bacterial infection of the lower respiratory tract can lead to neutrophilic airway inflammation, with frequent presence of esophageal eosinophils and severe airway disease in children with severe uncontrolled asthma. He also said it was associated with eosinophilia. A hallmark of airway remodeling is associated with the presence of esophageal eosinophils, and airway peptic eosinophilia may be defined as an endtype of uncontrolled severe asthma, researchers said. added. The researchers then concluded that in more than 50% of cases, esophagitis exacerbates severe, uncontrolled asthma.

