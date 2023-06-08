Health
What you need to know about osteoporosis during pregnancy
Osteoporosis is the most common bone disease in adults. However, usually he occurs in people over the age of 50. Osteoporosis rarely occurs during pregnancy.
When osteoporosis occurs during pregnancy, it is called pregnancy-related osteoporosis (PAO). Symptoms are usually back pain or fractures. Although very rare, it can cause significant pain and lead to long-term injury.
It is also possible, although rare, to develop osteoporosis after childbirth while breastfeeding. When this happens, it’s known as pregnancy- and lactation-related osteoporosis (PLO).
PAO thins and weakens bones, most often vertebrae and sometimes hip joints. In osteoporosis, the internal structure of bone becomes thin and weak. Because PAO is so rare, it is not routinely tested and the first sign is usually back pain or a fracture.
Osteoporosis during pregnancy is rare and usually unexpected. Early symptoms may be subtle and symptoms may not appear until after the fracture.
Symptoms of osteoporosis During pregnancy, you may:
Yes, you can get pregnant even if you have osteoporosis.
If you already know you have osteoporosis, your doctor may be able to treat it before you become pregnant, depending on what caused the osteoporosis. Alternatively, if treatment for another disorder is causing osteoporosis, that treatment may need to be stopped.
For example, a common form of osteoporosis caused by another disease is glucocorticoid-induced osteoporosis (GIOP). This type of osteoporosis affects symptoms such as:
Most people with GIOP have another condition or disease, such as:
These symptoms are treated as follows: glucocorticoid steroidscan cause resorbed bone And the physical strength decreases, causing osteoporosis.
Researchers are not sure why osteoporosis occurs during pregnancy. If you had osteoporosis before pregnancy, there are several possible causes, including:
- If you have another health condition: Certain medical conditions can affect bone density and lead to early osteoporosis, such as:
- Treatment of different symptoms: Taking steroids and other drugs that affect bone density can lead to osteoporosis.
- Osteoporosis caused by pregnancy or breastfeeding: Although unproven, some
researchers doubtPregnancy or breastfeeding can affect bone density during pregnancy.
Researchers aren’t sure why, but there appear to be risk factors for developing osteoporosis during pregnancy.these are Risk factor May include:
If you have osteoporosis during pregnancy, it is important to follow your doctor’s instructions.main goal Treatment of osteoporosis Relieve pain, prevent further fractures, and begin to restore bone density.there are some treatment options Things that won’t affect your baby include:
- Drugs that help increase bone density, such as:
- Surgery to repair spinal fractures, etc. kyphoplasty and vertebroplasty
Bisphosphonates are common drugs often prescribed to help people with osteoporosis.because they May affect development Considering the baby’s skeleton, urinary tract abnormalities and facial abnormalities, it is not prescribed during pregnancy.
Bisphosphonates can remain in bone for long periods of time up to 10 yearsTherefore, future pregnancies may also be affected.
Very few people experience osteoporosis during pregnancy. But for those who do, it can be painful and stressful. The condition usually does not affect the baby, but people who develop osteoporosis during pregnancy may need treatment after pregnancy. Also, the degree of loss of bone density can limit your ability to breastfeed your baby.
It is important for people with osteoporosis during pregnancy to discuss plans for future pregnancies when planning treatment to avoid taking medications that may affect future pregnancies.
There are no specific guidelines for treating osteoporosis during pregnancy, but treatment for osteoporosis during pregnancy may continue.
People with severe back pain during pregnancy may be evaluated for a PAO. Imaging tests are usually done to evaluate the bone.
Tests that may be done during pregnancy include:
Tests that may be performed after delivery include:
What does it mean to have osteoporosis during pregnancy?
Adequate intake of calcium and vitamin D is important during pregnancy.
of American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommends 600 International Units (Iu) of vitamin D and 1,300 milligrams (mg) of calcium for ages 14-18 and 1,000 mg of calcium for ages 19-50.
You can meet some of these recommendations by taking prenatal vitamins, getting outdoors in the sun for vitamin D, and eating foods such as:
- fortified milk
- cheese
- Yogurt
- dark green leafy vegetables
- Fatty fish such as salmon and sardines
Calcium is said to be good for bones, but is it possible to overdose?
Yes, you can overdose on calcium.
Too much calcium is excreted in the urine through the kidneys. In some people, this can lead to kidney stones. It’s best to get your calcium from calcium-rich foods such as dairy products, green leafy vegetables, and fatty fish.
PAO is very rare, but it can occur. The first symptom is a fracture or severe back pain. Treatment may take months to years.
Patients with PAO should be monitored in future pregnancies and may need to avoid breastfeeding the baby.
|
