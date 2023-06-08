More Indians suffer from diabetes, belly fat, cholesterol and high blood pressure, ICMR-confirmed study released





Are Indians becoming a sicker nation? One of the largest and most representative studies on lifestyle markers that determine the burden of non-communicable diseases shows that metabolic disorders such as diabetes, hypertension, central obesity or abdominal fat, and high cholesterol are prevalent. increase. not only that. The burden of diabetes in this country could soar over the next five years, especially in provinces and states where diabetes prevalence is currently low. The study was led by Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialty Center with support from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and involved 113,000 people in 31 states. A paper published Thursday in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology showed that 11.4 percent of India, or 101 million people, have diabetes. More worrying, however, is the finding that 15.3 percent, or 136 million people, have prediabetes. “There is little rural-urban disparity in terms of prediabetes prevalence. We also found that states with low current diabetes prevalence had higher prediabetes levels. RM Anjana, M.D., lead author of the study and managing director of Dr. Mohan’s Center for Diabetes Specialty, said. She further explained: More than 60 percent of her pre-diabetics will eventually transition to diabetes over the next five years. Moreover, almost 70% of India’s population lives in villages. So if diabetes prevalence increases by even 0.5-1 percent, the absolute numbers would be huge. “ A second area of ​​concern was the high prevalence of central obesity at 39.5%. Systemic obesity, measured using BMI, was 28.6 percent. Given that belly fat is a major risk factor for diabetes and heart disease, there is an urgent need for Indians to prioritize sustainable weight loss habits. The study also found a very high prevalence of hypertension at 35.5 percent and a prevalence of high cholesterol levels of 24 percent. “Abdominal or central obesity is the more important marker in our country. Asian Indian phenotypes have been shown to have high abdominal fat leading to diabetes despite controlled BMI. Nearly 40% in urban areas have high abdominal obesity and 23% in rural India,” said Dr. Anjana. Why You Can Trust This Study Indiab’s 10-year study involved more than 1.13 million participants aged 20 and over from 31 states and federal territories from October 2008 to December 2020. Of the 1.13 million participants, 79,506 are from rural areas, accounting for 70 percent of India’s population. rural area. This is the best and largest representative estimate of the prevalence of metabolic disorders in the country. “If you look at the Indian demographic graph, it matches the census graph exactly, which means this is a very representative study,” said Dr V Mohan. . “No country has ever conducted such a large-scale survey on behalf of all states. Even the largest study from China had 40,000 participants from five to six locations across the country. We conducted door-to-door inspections of 113,000 people, representing Jeonju and its 1.4 billion people,” he added. The first data for this study were collected in 2008 and have been conducted in stages, but the data were extrapolated to 2021 using the NFHS-5 demographics. Statewide data is now comparable. Division between rural and urban areas The study found that urban residents were significantly younger and had higher BMI, waist circumference, and diastolic blood pressure than rural residents. The prevalence of diabetes was found to be 16.4% in urban areas and 8.9% in rural areas. Prevalence is high in almost all urban centres, with more heterogeneity in rural areas and higher prevalence in some areas of South and North India. Delhi Low prevalence in Punjab and eastern provinces. There was little difference in prediabetes prevalence between rural and urban areas. Regarding the prevalence of obesity, it was almost 40 per cent in urban India and 23 per cent in rural areas. Hypertension ranged from 40.7 percent in urban India to 33 percent in rural India. Prevalence of non-communicable diseases in India

