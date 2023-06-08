Toronto Public Health advises residents to avoid contact with raccoons to prevent injury and rabies – City of Toronto





news release June 8, 2023 The Toronto Public Health Service (TPH) said there has been a significant increase in the number of sick and injured raccoons, as well as a significant increase in reports of people being bitten or scratched by raccoons. Residents are advised to avoid physical contact with raccoons and all other wildlife. Reports of bites and scratches on humans by raccoons are often the result of avoidable interactions such as feeding or petting the raccoon or other physical contact.

As of May 31, TPH has received 88 reports of being bitten or scratched by a raccoon. This represents a 117 percent increase in reported cases in 2023 compared to the five-year average from 2018 to 2022. In 2023, more than 80 percent of people who were bitten or scratched by a raccoon received post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) for rabies. Because raccoons are high-risk vectors for rabies infection, treatment requires multiple doses of vaccination. The risk of rabies is low in Toronto, but the disease can be fatal if left untreated. In the event of a bite or scratch from a raccoon or other mammal (including wounds or mucous membranes contaminated with mammalian saliva), residents are encouraged to follow these steps:

• Wash bites and wounds immediately with soap and water for at least 15 minutes.

• Apply disinfectant to the wound.

• See your healthcare provider to assess your risks and discuss treatment. Residents are encouraged to do the following to protect their families and pets from rabies:

• Do not approach or touch raccoons or any other wild animals, even if they appear docile, injured or sick.

• Call 311 if you see a raccoon that is sick or acting strangely.

• Do not feed or keep wild animals such as raccoons or squirrels as pets.

• Keep pets away from wildlife and do not allow pets to roam unsupervised.

• Vaccinate family pets against rabies. In Ontario, pets are required to be vaccinated when they are 3 months old.

• Protect your home and garden from wildlife. This includes keeping the trash can in the garage until the morning of the pick-up date. For more information on wildlife control, visit the city’s website. website.

• If you come into contact with wildlife or stray/own pets, contact the appropriate authorities. A list of agencies that can provide further assistance with animals is available on the City’s website. Rabies web page in animals. More information about Toronto’s wildlife can be found at Wildlife on the City. website. Learn more about wildlife, infectious diseases and precautions here. City Animals and Infectious Diseases Webpage. Learn more about rabies here. Rabies prevention and control web page. Quote: “Rabies infection can have serious consequences and is completely avoidable if you do not come into contact with wildlife such as raccoons. While enjoying the city’s many attractions, please be careful to avoid contact with animals as this may require multiple medical visits.”

– Chris Moyes, Trustee (Toronto Center), Health Commission Chair “The warmer weather will begin in Toronto, and residents will be outdoors to enjoy the parks and beautiful natural spaces of the city. Remind everyone to avoid contact Treatment is very uncomfortable and should be avoided If necessary, it is most effective if started soon after exposure Rabies vaccine is very effective, but symptoms It needs to be dosed before it appears.”

