Health
Bird flu hits Alaska again, prompting health advisories
Migratory birds are returning to Alaska, as is the highly pathogenic avian flu that began to overwhelm global bird populations in 2020.
That means Alaskans should remain vigilant for strains arriving in the state from both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, experts said at a conference. webinar Hosted by the Alaska Native Tribal Health Symposium’s Regional Environmental Monitoring Network on Tuesday.
Alaska’s geographic location at the confluence of the flight paths of various global bird species makes it a transmission zone for separate virus strains from both the eastern and western hemispheres.
“Alaska is in a unique position to have a mix of viruses from Asia and North America,” said January Frost of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The risk to people from this flu wave appears to be negligible. So far, there have been only a handful of human cases worldwide, and they have occurred among people who work closely with poultry, said Dr Andy Ramey. wildlife geneticist Avian influenza expert at the U.S. Geological Survey Alaska Science Center.
But for wild birds and other wild animals, it turns out to be a dangerous disease. The virus has killed 58 million chickens and other poultry in the United States, and nearly 7,000 wild birds. That includes various mammals, including foxes, coyotes, skunks and bears, according to the latest tally.
Ramey and Frost said this outbreak is very different from other avian flu because of its impact on wild birds.
“Years ago, hyperpathic avian flu was a poultry disease, and for some reason this highly pathogenic avian flu, these recent strains, have become very well adapted to wild birds,” Ramey said. mentioned highly pathogenic viruses. “We are really in uncharted waters, so to speak.”
Until now, it was thought that outbreaks were confined to poultry and wiped out in poultry, he said. “I don’t know if that still applies,” he said.
In Alaska, earlier this week, 232 wild birds, three foxes and two bears had been infected, Ramey said. These are cases of animals found dead or moribund and laboratory-confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza infections.
That means these cases represent only a fraction of the impact in the natural environment, as most cases likely go unnoticed and unreported by people, Ramey said.
It is common for wild birds to carry a large number of influenza viruses, but usually Low pathogenicity According to the USGS, there are different types. Although less common, highly pathogenic virus, is so classified because it is easily transmitted within poultry flocks. They are of concern because they can kill large numbers of poultry and thus have a significant economic impact. To date, highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses have not been a major health concern for wild birds, despite their potential to be carriers and transcontinental.
For wild birds, the current flu danger is that vulnerable populations can suffer significant losses.For example this spring, some california condor killed by a virus.for endangered people number is only about 560the loss of several birds to the United States Department of Agriculture, Avian Influenza Immunization Program.
In Alaska, waterfowl are the most common victims of this flu. The top species with reported cases were mallards, bald eagles, crows, pintails, white gulls, teals, Canada geese, American wigeons, blunt gulls and Sabine gulls, Ramey and Frost said in their presentation.
of the Alaska Department of Environmental Protection running tally Confirmed avian flu cases do not include birds protected under the Endangered Species Act.However, there are some suspected cases of infection. Spectacled eider and white eiderboth species are listed as endangered.
There is no record of avian influenza occurring in marine mammals in Alaska, but it has occurred elsewhere. For example, bird flu was associated with bird deaths last year. A spotted seal and several gray seals in Maine.
The National Marine Fisheries Service is monitoring Alaskan marine mammals for signs of influenza, Ramey said.
there is Recommended precautions Alaskan bird hunters, even though the virus rarely infects humans. Protective equipment should be worn, knives and surfaces that come in contact with the bird should be clean, and other measures should be taken such as cooking all meat and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
This last guideline could represent a departure from normal operations in parts of Alaska, Frost said.
“I know this may not be the typical way people cook food or eat eggs, but it’s the recommended way to stay as safe as possible.” she said.
alaska beacon is part of The States Newsroom, a network of news outlets supported by the Coalition of Grants and Donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Alaska Beacon maintains editorial independence. If you have any questions, please contact editor Andrew Kitchenman. [email protected].Follow Alaska Beacon Facebook and twitter.
|
Sources
2/ https://alaskapublic.org/2023/06/08/avian-influenza-has-returned-to-alaska-and-so-have-health-advisories/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bird flu hits Alaska again, prompting health advisories
- Leaders who left Imran Khan launch their own party backed by the Pakistani army
- Indian Prime Minister Modi should be welcomed like a rock star in the United States. How much does the diaspora feed him?
- The rich are richer than ever, but could a new college football team win the title in 23?
- The pitfalls of dress codes at work
- These Are 6 Of The Most Expensive Products In Apple History
- Ukraine drones drop water bottles to citizens stranded in areas flooded by damaged Kakhovka dam
- Tupac Shakurs’ sister tears up as late rapper earns star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Stokes wants Ashes series to go ‘beyond cricket’
- Stock futures steady as rally awaits new catalyst: Stock market news today
- 2023 Winners of Medilink UK and Med-Tech Innovation Awards Announced
- Man in Tampa Bay infected with man-eating bacteria after being bitten by relative