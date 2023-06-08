Florida Man’s Bite Wounds with Flesh-eating Bacteria





A Tampa Bay man survived a man-eating bacteria that had begun to destroy part of his leg. “What you’re seeing now is not just a scar, it’s the beauty that came after,” said Donnie Adams, adding that he is healing. Thanks to the power of doctors and meditation and prayer. “I never imagined that a human bite could turn into something as horrific as a human-eating bacterium,” Adams said while attending a family function in February. I got into a dangerous situation in between and got bitten. He went to the hospital to get a tetanus shot and antibiotics. “By the third day, my legs were very sore. I couldn’t walk, it was very hot and very painful,” Adams said. These are all signs of a worsening infection. Adams rushed to the ER at HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital in St. Pete. “I looked at him and said he needed to take you to the operating room,” recalls Fritz Brink, M.D., an osteopathic physician at HCA, Florida. Doctor. Brink said he found something even worse than he expected. Necrotizing fasciitis is a bacterial disease caused by meat-eating bacteria that travels along muscle sheaths. “They checked my wounds and they were very bad,” Adams said. “It was unbelievable. But in my mind, whatever this was, I just had to get over it.” I had my second surgery. “There’s a lot of really bad bacteria that live between your teeth and in your gums in your mouth,” Dr. Brink said. Brink believes the bacteria that grew in Adams’ wound was actually skin. “If I had waited until the day after his second visit, I could have lost my leg,” Adams said. Dr. Brink says this is a warning to go to the hospital if you have a sore, plus redness, pain and warmth. medical considerations. Those are signs that the infection is getting worse.Top headlines: Authorities arrest Ocala woman for allegedly shooting her neighbor through door ‘World’s largest’ Buc-ee’s store to open soon Dad saved son and friend from rip current in her Daytona Beach died

