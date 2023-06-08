New study suggests insomnia symptoms are linked to increased risk of stroke





New research suggests that insomnia symptoms are associated with an increased risk of stroke, especially in people under the age of 50. neurology. Patients under the age of 50 with more insomnia had a fourfold increased risk of stroke. Credit: Graphicroyalty – Stock.adobe.com “There are many treatments that can help people sleep better, so identifying which sleep problems lead to an increased risk of stroke can lead to early treatment and behavioral therapy for people with sleep problems. It could potentially reduce the risk of stroke,” study author Wendemi Sawadogo, M.D., Ph.D., Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia, and member of the American Academy of Neurology, said in a recent press release. . Even after controlling for age, alcohol consumption, smoking, and level of physical activity, people with insomnia symptoms 1 to 4 (less severe) had a 16% increased risk of stroke compared with those without symptoms. rice field. Researchers conducted a study to understand the link between insomnia symptoms and stroke risk. The study involved 31,126 people (mean age 61 years) who had no history of stroke at the start of the study. When asked how often the problem occurs, the patient responded: I go to sleep.

I wake up in the middle of the night.

I wake up too early and can’t sleep again.

I feel rested in the morning. They answered “most of the time,” “sometimes,” or “rarely or never” to these questions and were followed for 9 years. Investigators rated the severity of his symptoms on a scale of 1 to 8 (more severe). Of the participants, 6,282 had no symptoms of insomnia, 19,149 had symptoms 1-4, and 5,695 had symptoms 5-8. They found that 365 asymptomatic, 1,300 with symptoms 1-4, and 436 with symptoms 5-8 had a stroke. Additionally, those who reported five to eight insomnia symptoms had a 51% higher risk of stroke. Of those under the age of 50 who had 5 to 8 symptoms, approximately 6% suffered a stroke during 9 years of follow-up. About 5% of people over the age of 50 with the same number of symptoms had a stroke. However, people aged 50 years and over with 5 to 8 symptoms still had a large (38%) increase in stroke risk compared to those without symptoms. “The difference in risk between these two age groups may be explained by the higher incidence of stroke in older age,” Sawadogo said in a press release. “The list of stroke risk factors such as high blood pressure and diabetes can grow with age, and insomnia symptoms are he one of many possible factors.” Additionally, people with diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and depression were at increased risk of stroke. Patient responses are self-reported and may be inaccurate, the researchers said, but the data suggest an association between symptoms. “Managing insomnia symptoms at a young age may be an effective strategy for stroke prevention,” Sawadogo speculates. Future research should explore the reduction of stroke risk by managing sleep disturbances. “ reference American Neurological Association. Difficulty falling asleep and staying asleep are associated with an increased risk of stroke. June 7, 2023. Accessed June 8, 2023. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/991195

