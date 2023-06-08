Novel coronavirus infection causes brain cell fusion and causes chronic neurological symptoms





summary: Researchers have found that viruses, including COVID-19, can induce fusion of brain cells, causing dysfunction that contributes to chronic neurological symptoms. This study reveals how the virus alters the functioning of the nervous system. The results of this study provide a potential explanation for the persistent neurological effects individuals experience after viral infection, such as those seen in long-lasting novel coronavirus cases. Important facts: SARS-CoV-2 infection causes fusion of neurons, a previously unseen phenomenon, affecting neuronal firing patterns and overall function. This study suggests that cell fusion caused by viruses such as HIV, rabies, measles and Zika virus may be a major cause of neurological disease and clinical manifestations. This study reveals a novel mechanism by which viral infection affects the nervous system and highlights the need for further investigation and understanding of neurological phenomena during viral infection. sauce: University of Queensland Researchers at the University of Queensland have found that viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 can cause brain cells to fuse together, causing dysfunction that leads to chronic neurological symptoms. Professor Massimo Hilliard and Dr Ramón Martinez Marmol of the Queensland Brain Institute investigated how viruses alter the functioning of the nervous system. their research scientific progress. SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), can enter the brains of people who have had “long-term COVID-19 disease” for months after initial infection. detected within. This finding provides a potential explanation for the persistent neurological effects following viral infection.Credit: Neuroscience News “We found that COVID-19 triggers a previously unseen cell fusion process in neurons,” said Professor Hilliard. “After neuronal infection with SARS-CoV-2, the spike S protein becomes present in neurons, and neurons, once fused, do not die. increase.” Hilliard compared the role of neurons to the wires that connect the switches and lights in kitchens and bathrooms. “When fusion occurs, each switch will either turn on both kitchen and bathroom lights at the same time, or neither will turn on,” he said. “It’s bad news for two independent circuits.” This finding provides a potential explanation for the persistent neurological effects following viral infection. “The current understanding of what happens when a virus invades the brain has two outcomes: cell death or inflammation,” said Dr. Martinez Marmol. “But we showed a third possible outcome: neurofusion.” Dr. Martinez Marmol said many viruses not only cause cell fusion in other tissues, but also infect the nervous system and may be causing the same problem there. “These viruses include HIV, rabies, Japanese encephalitis, measles, herpes simplex virus and Zika virus,” he said. “Our study uncovers a novel mechanism of neurological events that occur during viral infection, which may be a major cause of neurological disease and clinical manifestations, yet to be elucidated.” .” The researchers acknowledge the collaboration of Professor Lars Itner and Associate Professor Yazi Khe of Macquarie University, Associate Professor Giuseppe Baristrelli of the University of Helsinki, and Associate Professor Kirsty Short and Professor Frederic Meunier of the University of Queensland. About this COVID-19 and neurology research news author: Massimo Hilliard

sauce: University of Queensland

contact: Massimo Hilliard – University of Queensland

image: Image credited to Neuroscience News Original research: open access.

“SARS-CoV-2 infection and viral fusogens trigger neuronal-glial fusion and impair neuronal activityby Ramón Martinez Marmol et al. scientific progress overview SARS-CoV-2 infection and viral fusogens trigger neuronal-glial fusion and impair neuronal activity Many viruses use specialized surface molecules called fusogens to enter host cells. Many of these viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), can infect the brain and cause severe neurological symptoms through poorly understood mechanisms. We show that SARS-CoV-2 infection induces fusion between neurons and between neurons and glia in mouse and human brain organoids. We revealed that this was caused by a viral fusogenic factor, as it was perfectly mimicked by the expression of the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein or the baboon orthoreovirus irrelevant fusogenic factor p15. We demonstrate that neuronal fusion is a progressive phenomenon, leading to the formation of multicellular syncytia and triggering the diffusion of large molecules and organelles.Finally with Ca2+ Imaging showed that the fusion markedly impaired neuronal activity. These results provide mechanistic insight into how SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses affect the nervous system, altering its function and causing neuropathology.

