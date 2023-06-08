“So when I was 33 and I was shaving my armpits, I found a lump,” said Heather Marcheziani.

Marquegiani, his wife and mother of three, said he was shocked. It was triple positive breast cancer and she started treatment immediately.

“I’m going into action mode right away. What happens next? What kind of treatment do I need? When is my surgery?” “So you’re at the mercy of your healthcare provider. They’ve been great, but it’s certainly a process.”

Six months of chemotherapy and a double mastectomy followed. It was hard for a young family.

“We tried to put this in the context of things changing in the next six to 12 months, but it’s temporary and there’s an end to this,” she said with her three children. described the conversation. She was under 6 years old at the time.

I picked up the new coronavirus as an example to help children understand.

“We compared cancer to that, and we said, ‘Like the coronavirus, we have to get better.’ I have to get treatment. Like with the new coronavirus, I had to get vaccinated, but for cancer, I had to undergo chemotherapy. “

During her recovery, in 2021 a friend passed by her house during a Closer to Free virtual ride. Last year, she joined that friend of hers (also named Heather) to form the team Life is Good.

“She has done so much for our family and helped us get through this situation. It was a unique opportunity,” said Marcheggiani.

She ran 40 miles and immersed herself in a sense of community. This was a joint effort to raise money and fight cancer for Smirrow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center.

“It’s also kind of hopeful to see so many survivors and people saying, ‘I’m done with cancer, I’m going to end this disease,'” she said.

All dollars raised will stay local and be donated to Sumireau and Yale Cancer Centers for research, treatment and survivor support programs.

Marcheggiani has now been battling cancer for almost two years and is going through life and challenges with her three young children.

“‘Mom, what if I come out again?’ That’s the process that happens when you become a survivor,” she said. “That’s where Closer to Free comes in. This is what we’re doing now. Mom’s getting better, so we want to do this too to help others get better.”

There are many milestones along the way that make people incredibly emotional. Marcheggiani said the whole experience was emotional and came full circle as a survivor.

And finally, she focused on one thing.

“It was just a moment of pure joy when I saw the kids across the finish line. You know, this is what we fought so hard for,” she said.