Pain is psychological and can be treated without medication.Here’s how

This happens through neuroplasticity, the ability of the brain to rewire itself, which can be a double-edged sword.

Victims of brain damage from accidents or stroke can experience improvement over time as the brain rearranges itself. Learning new skills requires developing new neural pathways. However, maladaptive neuroplasticity occurs when conditions are exacerbated by rewiring, causing pain to continue even in the absence of the original physical trigger. “The longer pain lasts, the less reliable it is as a marker of injury,” Biegler says.

Biegler’s book details a number of experiments investigating this phenomenon, including a seminal study 40 years ago in which repeated pinching of a rat’s paw inflicted pain. Rats became highly sensitive to pain, not only at the pinched site, but also in adjacent areas of the leg, caused by even soft paintbrush strokes. This indicated central sensitization, where the nervous system amplifies and propagates pain sensations, Biegler explained.

Lewis describes CNS as “an electric guitar turned up”. Even the slightest whistling noise can break a window.

The idea of ​​seeing your pain in a different, less threatening light is at the heart of pain reprocessing therapy (PRT), with studies showing that 66% of subjects with chronic low back pain can, up to, completely Or you may be almost pain free. 1 year later.

If you want to see how PRT works, there are many demonstrations on YouTube that are fascinating to watch.

One clip describes a patient’s past in which his neck ached when he turned his head. Importantly, she has absolutely no structural problems with her neck. The therapist encourages her to turn her head lightly, but don’t worry about the pain (“Please bear with the pain, but it doesn’t matter. I know there’s nothing wrong with my neck.”) It’s just that the nervous system is overreacting.”). . The therapist repeats the mantra “You are safe”. After 10-15 minutes, the woman begins to turn her head from side to side without pain.

The clip ends with her crying with relief.

As a psychologist, what I found most interesting was the instruction to calmly observe rather than worry about relieving pain. It reminded me of the Chinese proverb that if you try to catch a butterfly, it will fly away. But every time I sit and enjoy the view, a butterfly perches on my arm.

Another mind-based therapy is hypnosis. Biegler describes one patient using an image of a “pain dial” that can be mentally raised and lowered while under hypnosis. His sense of pain moved accordingly. For those who think hypnosis doesn’t work for them, the fact that up to 70% of the population is susceptible to hypnosis is an encouraging statistic.

What these and other psychological approaches have in common, according to Biegler, is that they “provide different interpretations of the meaning of pain, perhaps by switching on the neural pathways that close the spinal hilum. can be reduced.” But invoking real vigilance, he continued, “As easy as it may sound, keeping pain away is no easy task.” This is not magic. It takes work and patience.

Biegler also wrote about the role of graded exercise in treating pain. Many people avoid physical activity believing it will make their symptoms worse, but research suggests the opposite. A Norwegian study of 46,000 people found a prevalence of chronic pain in these people. People who exercise for at least 30 minutes three times a weekdecreased by 12%.

With the mounting body of evidence supporting the new pain paradigm, you might think it would be enthusiastically received. But it’s not. Biegler cites researcher Tim Salomons’ findings that “Pain sufferers are the missing population of the healthcare system.”

Inherent in the concept of paradigm is resistance to change.

Big pharmaceutical companies are the most likely to be blamed for their efforts to promote painkillers, including opioids, which are believed to be the main cause of the decline in life expectancy in the United States for the first time in 100 years. .

Will there be resistance from medical institutions, especially surgeons who make a living out of operations of questionable value?

Biegler described researcher and surgeon Bruce Mosley, who found that arthroscopic knee surgery for patients with osteoarthritis was no different from placebo or “sham” surgery. When Mr. Mosley presented at a conference, his surgical colleagues seemed to “completely lose their minds” in anger.

While naturally wary of criticizing his colleagues, Biegler stresses that they certainly have the patient’s best interests at heart. “But watch out for surgeons in bow ties,” he joked.

The main point of Biegler’s book is also clear from the subtitle. How to Overcome Chronic Pain with the Power of Knowledge. Understanding how pain works can reduce the severity of pain, and information can help patients explore treatment options. With knowledge, you can have better quality conversations with medical professionals.

Quoting Australian surgeon Ian Harris, Biegler suggests asking, “Will surgery make me better than I would have been if I hadn’t had surgery?”

The pain paradigm may be changing, but it’s up to us to accelerate it. We can only do that with the full set of facts and evidence.

Peter Qualley is a psychologist and author of If I Were You – A psychologist sits on the couch (Hardy Grant).