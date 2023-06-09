Covid-19: Study finds metformin reduces risk of developing long-term symptoms by 40%

Metformin, a cheap, safe and widely available diabetes drug, given during the acute phase of COVID-19 may reduce the incidence of long-term infection, new study shows .1

A randomized controlled trial found that 2 weeks of metformin within 3 days of a positive SARS-CoV-2 test compared to people who took a placebo, followed by 10 months of prolonged COVID-19 disease. Diagnoses of infectious diseases decreased by 40%.

Authors of studies published in lancet infectionNote that this trial did not study whether metformin is effective as a treatment for people who have already had COVID-19 for a long time.

The 1,126 people who participated in the trial had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the past three days, but had no known previous COVID-19 infection. Although they were not hospitalized with COVID-19, they were overweight or obese, putting them at high risk of developing severe COVID-19. The median age of participants was 45 years. 44% were male and 56% were female.

Participants were randomly assigned to receive placebo or metformin, escalating from 500 mg to 1000 mg over 6 days. Subjects were asked whether they had received a long-term COVID-19 diagnosis from their healthcare provider at 180, 210, 240, 270, and 300 days of follow-up. The study authors said this method of confirming long-term COVID-19 was chosen as the definition of COVID-19. The long novel coronavirus disease changed rapidly during the study period.

Cumulative incidence of long-term COVID-19 by day 300 was 6.3% (35/564) in the metformin group compared to 10.4% (58/562) in the placebo group (hazard ratio 0.59, 95% confidence interval 0.39-0.89, P = 0.012). If metformin was started within 3 days after symptom onset, the benefit was potentially higher than for those who started metformin more than 4 days after symptom onset (HR 0.64, 0.40 to 1.03) (hazard ratio 0.37). (95% CI 0.15–0.95)).

Other arms of the trial looked at ivermectin and fluvoxamine, neither of which was found to reduce long-term risk of COVID-19.

This study is the first to suggest that drugs administered during the acute phase of COVID-19 may reduce long-term risk of COVID-19. Long-term COVID-19 symptoms are wide-ranging and variable and may include shortness of breath, chronic fatigue, “brain fog,” anxiety and stress. There are currently no proven treatments or methods to prevent long-term infection with COVID-19, other than reducing the risk of infection in the first place.

As of 5 March 2023, an estimated 1.9 million people (2.9%) in UK households have experienced self-reported prolonged COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics.2 It is defined as symptoms unexplained by other reasons lasting 4 weeks or more after initial confirmed or suspected covid-19 infection.

“Prolonged COVID-19 is a major public health emergency with potentially long-lasting physical, mental and economic impacts, especially in socio-economically marginalized populations.” said lead author of the study, Carolyn Bramante of the University of Minnesota School of Medicine. “There is an urgent need to find potential treatments and prevention methods for this disease. It has been shown to significantly reduce the risk of being diagnosed with long-term COVID-19.”

Jeremy Faust of Harvard Medical School, who was not involved in the study, said the findings “could be profound and groundbreaking” if confirmed. In the linked comment, he said, “This is a randomized controlled trial showing that a medical intervention called metformin, an inexpensive treatment with extensive clinician experience, can reduce long-term COVID-19 incidence. “This is the first high-quality evidence from a trial.” “3

The mechanism of action by which metformin may reduce the incidence of long-term COVID-19 is still unclear. “Previous studies have shown that metformin blocks replication of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the laboratory, which is consistent with predictions from mathematical modeling of viral replication, and therefore it is It may be responsible for the decline in both severe COVID-19 and COVID-19,” said the co-authors of the study, which showed long-lasting COVID-19 diagnoses. said David Odde, a biomedical engineer at the University of Minnesota.

This study had limitations, and the trial excluded people with a BMI <25 and people <30 years of age, so it is unclear whether the results can be generalized to these populations.

This research was funded by the Parcemus Foundation, Rainwater Charitable Foundation, Fast Grants, UnitedHealth Group Foundation, and the National Institutes of Health.